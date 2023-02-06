Michael Lockhart of Inglis doesn’t like paying inflated prices for soda, but he said he has no choice because he’s hooked on it.
“It is what it is,” he said. (I’ve) got to have my Diet Coke. “I get two or three a day.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Michael Lockhart of Inglis doesn’t like paying inflated prices for soda, but he said he has no choice because he’s hooked on it.
“It is what it is,” he said. (I’ve) got to have my Diet Coke. “I get two or three a day.”
Melissa Shortt of Homosassa on Monday eyed the Dr. Pepper Zero 12-pack on the shelf at Publix for $8.19.
“That’s ridiculous,” she said.
At these prices, Shortt said she’s cutting down her soda purchases.
Coke, Pepsi and other soda brands are up about 45% in less than four years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And they could go higher.
With the cost of seemingly every other household staple rising (eggs anyone?), many are forced to cut soda from their budget.
The cost of a 12-pack of Coke in many stores is now approaching $9. That’s compared to about $3-4 a few years back. Pepsi is a bit cheaper.
Local grocery chains and gas stations are trying to attract customers through sales. A Circle K in Crystal River on Monday was selling Coke 12-packs at two for $17 and Pepsi two for $14.
A Crystal River Publix was selling Pepsi for $8.19 and Coke at $8.59. Both brands had a buy-two-and get one free promotion. Winn-Dixie had a similar sale on Coke but the price was $8.79 a carton, according to the store ad.
Two-liter bottles of Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Coke and Pepsi that used to sell for $1.50 a few short years ago are now $3 or higher.
Soda drinkers three years ago could find 12-packs of name brand soda for $5. It rose 50 cents in 2021 and was about $6.75 just five months ago.
Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said consumers have been generally resilient in the face of food price inflation, which is at 40-year highs in some markets.
But Coke saw consumers start to trade down to smaller package sizes or private-label competitors to cut costs last year.
Companies have blamed the price increases on everything from the rising prices of aluminum, increased employee wages and hoarding habits during the pandemic.
When it comes to soda, Coca-Cola leads the pack with a 46.3% volume share. PepsiCo comes in second at 25.6%.
With the Super Bowl only days away, stores will be well-stocked with soda and food for house parties.
At least for that day, soda sales are not expected to fizzle.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) said the average person will spend $85.36 for food, drinks and other amenities for the game, up from $78.92 last year.
Dawson Cook of Homosassa doesn’t have to worry about it. He said he gave up soda a few months ago for healthier options and he’s doing just fine.
Still, he feels for those who have to shell out more cash for Coke and the like. The soaring prices, he said, are “outrageous.”
“I think that goes for everything right now,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.