Casey Cook is a go-getter.
Raised by a single dad since she was two, Casey has lived all over the world, wherever her U.S. Marine dad was stationed.
When they moved to Inverness in 2001 from Okinawa, Casey, who turns 35 on March 23, enrolled at both Citrus High School at the College of Central Florida with a career goal of marine biology and/or environmental science.
Thirteen years ago, after graduating from Florida International University in Miami, she moved to Aberdeen, Scotland.
She worked her way through graduate school, waiting tables as she earned her Masters degree from Aberdeen University.
After that, she began working for RWG, a global energy company that works on Siemens Energy equipment.
Her job is to see that the equipment is environmentally safe.
“In her spare time, she’s a mountaineer,” said her dad, Jim Cook.
She’s adventurous, driven, with plans of changing her job to work with British Antarctic Survey (BAS), because she wants to help the environment.
On March 10, as she does most every year around her birthday, Casey came home to visit her dad.
Just five days later, all the young woman’s hopes and plans changed in an instant.
The evening of Wednesday, March 15, Jim Cook went to bed around 10 or 10:30 p.m., as did Casey.
Cook plugged in his phone to recharge it, turning the ringer off.
“I thought Casey was asleep in her room so I didn’t need my phone on,” he said.
But, because of jet lag, Casey wasn’t asleep, so she contacted a friend from high school and they made plans to meet at the IRRU Club in Inverness, where the friend is a member.
“It’s not far from my house, and Casey likes to walk places whenever she can, and especially if she’s going to have a drink,” Cook said. “She was leaving the house to go there, but she never made it.”
She was two streets away, at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Dartmouth Terrace, sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m., walking alongside the road, when she was hit by a vehicle that did not stop but kept on going.
“Whoever it was left her laying in the street,” Cook said. “The force of the impact ripped her backpack off, also her jacket. Her phone was in her backpack, and when she came to in the road, she tried to call me, but my phone was off.
“She called her friend who was on his way to the IRRU Club, and when he saw her laying in the road, he picked her up, put her in the passenger seat and drove to my house.
“He said, ‘She’s been hit by a car!’ I looked at her – it was horrific…and then I looked at her face,” he said.
Cook said Casey’s friend was in shock. He told Cook, “She kept saying, ‘Take me to my dad! Take me to my dad! So he did.”
They took her to the Emergency Room at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and from there was transported by ambulance to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
“Her injuries are significant and include: multiple fractures to her right leg, a fractured skull and facial bones, nose, sinuses, broken teeth, brain bleed, damaged left eye. She can’t move, and she’s in so much pain,” Cook said. “She had surgery on her leg the other day, but the maxillofacial surgeon cannot operate on her face until the swelling goes down.”
To compound the situation, Casey, who has dual citizenship, U.S. and Scotland, but only has health insurance in the UK.
Cook doesn’t know what’s going to happen, where his daughter will go, can go, next.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Casey Cook with her medical expenses.
Go to: https://gofund.me/0fbb4952.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cook said. “Her life was going the way she wanted it, and now everything’s on hold until we can figure out how we’re going to get her the care she needs so she can get back to doing what she wants to do.
“The main thing is to get the maniac who did this off the street,” he said. “If they hit my daughter, they’ll hit somebody else’s. My daughter is a good girl and has worked very hard her whole life and did not deserve this.”
If you have information on a hit-and-run crash, you can report it by calling FHP (347) or report it anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling TIPS (8477) or through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app, available free in the Apple and Google Play stores.