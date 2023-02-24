Park ranger

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State Wildlife Park Ranger Makenzie Shaw tosses fish to a group of white and brown pelicans Thursday morning, Feb. 23, as part of her workday.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

From volunteer to Park Ranger and Animal Enrichment Coordinator, Makenzie Shaw has spent nearly half her life caring for the animals at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park – and she’s only 21.

She began volunteering at the park when she was 12 years old, making her the youngest to ever volunteer there at the time.

