Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 was Gabi Soto’s Best. Day. Ever.
That was the day of the Walk of Arts at Liberty Park in Inverness, and the 14-year-old artist, business owner and entrepreneur had a vendor booth for her Luna Artistic Creations.
“OMG! I was so nervous, wondering if my creations would sell,” she said in a recent interview from her studio in her home.
“But people started coming to my booth wanting to buy stuff. The biggest thing — I never used a Square (credit card reader) before, but I got used to it,” she said.
“My mom came to see how I was doing, but then she let me do it myself, and I thought, ’OK. I’ve got this,’ and I did pretty good, actually,” she said. “I think I was the youngest person as a vendor there.”
She made $1,500 in sales that day.
“The best thing that happened, Robbie Ripoll from ‘Ink Masters’ came in and I was like, 'OMG, it’s him!’ And he said he liked a painting, and he bought it,” she said. “I was crying, I was so excited.”
Ripoll, a past contestant on “Ink Masters” and a tattoo artist in Melbourne, Florida, had been a celebrity judge at the Walk of Arts that day, and Gabi’s tent was the first one he stopped at when he arrived at the event.
“I thought it was awesome that such a young girl was creating art and selling it,” Ripoll said in a phone interview. “Her shop was cute, and she had a really good presence. I thought her art was great, her energy was great, and she’s just a really good human, too.”
'Obsessed' with beads
Gabi Soto, who goes by Luna Delagdo on Facebook, is animated when she talks, especially about her art, her creations.
“I started when I was 4 years old, drawing and painting,” she said. “And I was fantastic at it.”
She started with typical preschool houses with triangle roofs and things like that.
Currently, her painting creations are mostly abstract, sometimes using a blow dryer to move blobs of paint, sometimes with a brush to evoke emotion.
“Sometimes when I’m down I’ll get a canvas and paint, putting my hopes and heart into it,” she said.
Gabi does so much more than painting.
“I’m obsessed with beads,” she said.
Years ago, her grandmother, the late Chris Delgado, gave Gabi a box of beads.
"The rest is history," she said. "I started making bracelets and now I’m obsessed. I’m always thinking about different color combinations, and sometimes I’ll draw it out.”
The thing about making stretchy bracelets is figuring out how to tie a knot so the bracelet doesn’t break and spill all the beads on the ground.
Gabi’s secret?
“I looked on Pinterest and YouTube to show me how to tie a knot and now I know how to do it and they don’t break,” she said.
From bracelets, she added earrings, and then necklaces.
Then dream catchers and macrame. The mini flower pots and tiny succulent plants.
“I’m in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and at school we have a plant industry,” she said. “My friend loves plants and I saw these mini flower pots and decided to paint them, and now I’m obsessed with them.
“I’m also trying to grow succulent plants for the flower pots,” she said. “I would like to do more macrame and a bit more plants and things for plants for my business, because I’m realizing plants are very cool.”
Birth of a business
Gabi had an idea to start a business back when she was a kid, she said. She and her brother had some rubber bands and used to talk about one day having a rubber band business.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, she started Luna Artistic Creations.
Luna, because that’s her middle name and she’s obsessed with moons.
Artistic Creations, because that’s what she does — she creates.
The studio space in her home, which is the enclosed back porch area, came about when she just asked her mom if she could use it as her studio and her mom said yes.
With school and homework keeping her busy, she only has a few hours a day to spend in the studio, but she has devised a way to maximize her time.
“I usually start with painting, and then while it’s drying I’ll go and make some earrings and then go back to painting, so I give time to everything,” she said.
Gabi's next chapter
Currently, she’s getting ready for the next Twistid Arts Initiative Walk of Arts that’s scheduled for Nov. 4 at Floral Park in Floral City — and her freshman year in high school.
“I really, really want to get into the Art Academy at Lecanto High School,” Gabi said. “I’m actually applying now.
“I want to learn how to make my art look like good art,” she said. “I want to learn more tips and tricks, and I want to do sculpting and pottery and photography — I LOVE taking photos, and I’d really like to get into that.
“After high school I plan to keep the business going,” she said, “and I’m also planning to get a Masters degree to be a veterinarian, because I’m obsessed with animals. I have a rabbit, Lulu, that I got last year.
“I really like doing new things,” she said. “I’ll see something and say, ‘I like that. What can I do to make it more like me?’ I think I might like to do custom shoes, painting people’s shoes, like the ones I did for Garrett Manning, who's a musician — there’s just so much I want to do!”
Find Gabi on Facebook by searching "Luna Delagdo."