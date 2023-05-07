Pippa Parker, 8, of Lakeland takes her turn at the Homosassa Civic Club’s Mullet Toss and Spring Festival on Saturday May 6. Parker was at the festival with her mom and twin brother Henry. All three took turns tossing fish.
Monte Growe of Tarpon Springs gets ready to toss his second mullet during the Homosassa Civic Club’s Mullet Toss and Spring Festival on Saturday May 6. Adults paid $20 to toss two fish while youth under 18 were able to toss one fish for free. Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the best throw for men and women in various age categories.
The Homosassa Civic Club hosted its annual Mullet Toss and Spring Festival Saturday. That’s right, you read that right. The charity event allowed participants to compete to see who was the best thrower of fish.
Kids were able to toss one mullet for free and adults paid $20 to toss two fish. In addition to the mullet toss, there was a casting accuracy competition hosted by the Nature Coast Anglers, a free kids zone hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation, music, and vendors.
What is the proper way to toss a mullet? There are several different throwing techniques. Usually the most successful throwers use "the fold," where the fish is bent in half and hurled overhand like a baseball. Others prefer the discus-style throw, even though there's a much higher chance of slinging one into the crowd or ending up flat on your back. Some choose to use the softball technique, which requires an underhand fish toss.
According to Joe Fara, who has been involved with organizing the event for the past four years, the money raised will go to numerous projects in the community, including scholarships, neighborhood improvements, Christmas for children in need, and a playground that will be built at Heritage Park.