The Homosassa Civic Club hosted its annual Mullet Toss and Spring Festival Saturday. That’s right, you read that right. The charity event allowed participants to compete to see who was the best thrower of fish.

Pippa Parker, 8, of Lakeland takes her turn at the Homosassa Civic Club’s Mullet Toss and Spring Festival on Saturday May 6. Parker was at the festival with her mom and twin brother Henry. All three took turns tossing fish.
Monte Growe of Tarpon Springs gets ready to toss his second mullet during the Homosassa Civic Club’s Mullet Toss and Spring Festival on Saturday May 6. Adults paid $20 to toss two fish while youth under 18 were able to toss one fish for free. Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the best throw for men and women in various age categories.

Kids were able to toss one mullet for free and adults paid $20 to toss two fish. In addition to the mullet toss, there was a casting accuracy competition hosted by the Nature Coast Anglers, a free kids zone hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation, music, and vendors.

Autumn Matthews from the Manatee Pub takes her turn at the Mullet Toss and Spring Festival in Old Homosassa. Matthews was one of four people tossing from the Manatee Pub.