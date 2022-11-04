On Friday morning local leaders and citizens put aside their differences to unite in prayer for Citrus County at the 4th annual Citrus County YMCA Prayer Breakfast Friday, Nov. 4.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year…an opportunity to reflect and lift up our community, each other and the YMCA,” said David Reed, Citrus County YMCA executive director.
Greg Kell, retired pastor and founder and CEO of Kell Leadership Solutions, prayed for those in attendance that God would “teach us how to rest; teach us how to play ... teach us the power of the long pause where we wait, feel your presence and know that you are with us every day.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Justin Strickland, executive pastor at Crystal River Church of God, prayed for the families in Citrus County.
“It’s not roads, hospitals, infrastructure or even politicians that build strong communities,” he said. “A strong community is built when it’s founded upon strong families ... and in a world where the family is persistently under attack, it’s important for us to remember to continue to pray for families, pray against poverty, addiction and divorce.”
Other community leaders prayed for the military, law enforcement and first responders, teachers and students and the community itself.
The morning’s keynote speaker, Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, was introduced by Josh Wooten, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“Joe Meek is an important person in our community and someone I admire. But it’s not because of (his accomplishments), which are admirable,” Wooten said. “It’s because he’s a light in a world that has too many dark places right now. You never hear Joe Meek arguing that one side is bad and the other side is good. He just has a vision to move this community forward, and isn’t that refreshing?”
Meek began his talk speaking about the impact the YMCA has in Crystal River at its site at Jim LeGrone Park and then told about a sermon message that changed his life.
“On its surface it was actually quite depressing,” he said. “But if you come to truly understand its meaning, I can promise you that it’s life changing. The message is: Everything in this world, everything on this earth will eventually fail you at some point, whether intentionally or unintentionally ... whether it’s your health, family, your job, money — anything and everything in this world that you put your hope and trust in will eventually fail you, except the love and grace of Jesus Christ.”
Meek concluded by saying, it’s the love and grace of Christ and knowing him as your Savior that eases worry and fears.
As someone who tends to worry, Meek said at the end of each day, he can confidently say, “Everything will be OK.”
“It won’t be OK in this broken world, not with cancer and war and a global pandemic,” he said, but in the world to come.
Meanwhile, “as followers of Jesus, we can take comfort in the love and grace Jesus gives us ... so we don’t have to be so concerned about the issues of this world; we don’t have to always be right in our arguments or use politics as a religion and fight over liberal vs conservative, Trump vs Biden,” he said, “Jesus is so much bigger than all of that. And that’s such a refreshing feeling to have those burdens taken off.
“Take comfort,” he said, “in knowing that you have a Savior who loves you and will give you grace, no matter what.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.