Training Sessions Announced for New Online Permitting Portal
Citrus County’s Department of Growth Management invites users of their online permitting system to attend an in-house training on the new portal. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during the transition.
Training will be held in Room #280 at the Lecanto Government Building (LGB), located at 3600 W Sovereign Path in Lecanto, on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1, 2023; a live broadcast will be presented via Microsoft Teams for those who are unable to attend in-person. Sessions are scheduled for the following times:
• May 31 from 10:00am to 12:00pm
• May 31 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm
• May 31 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
• June 1 from 9:00am to 11:00am
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops to gain experience with their own equipment. For more information on this training, or to sign up, please email pio@citrusbocc.com.
Help is also available for those not seeking a full training session. If you have applied for a permit and need assistance, please contact (352) 527-5310. Those requiring assistance with setting up a new portal account should call (352) 341-8795 or visit the contractor window, which is located at the LGB and open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Building Division staff are available to assist with portal set-up, scanning plans, and navigating the new system.