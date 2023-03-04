Service animals and their access to public places — “when to ask, what to ask and when to exclude” – were some of the concerns addressed for businesses and the public recently during a special presentation at Coastal Region Library.
Laura Lee Putzback, a volunteer with Service Dog Alliance of Florida, had her standard poodle service dog, Rilee, on hand for the PowerPoint session and talk. Merlyn Lewis, president of both New Life Medical Service Dogs Inc. and Service Dog Alliance of Florida, did demonstrations with her dog, Sterling, a 2-year-old standard poodle.
“New Life Medical Service Dogs Inc. trains service dogs locally,” said Lewis. “Service Dog Alliance of Florida teaches about the law and service dogs through the state of Florida.”
The free workshop is geared toward business owners, educating them on true service animals – and how to know the difference between the real thing and one that is not a true service animal.
“Training service dogs to help their humans is only part of our mission. We help our students break down barriers to access by teaching them about federal and Florida laws,” said Lewis.
“When they go to grocery stores, banks, restaurants, medical facilities or other places, they know their rights and responsibilities, but that’s only half of the equation,” Lewis said. “Businesses have rights and responsibilities too.”
“State laws, federal laws and civil rights laws have to be followed,” said Putzback. “There are also different types of service animals.”
For example, a service animal can be a dog, a miniature pony or even a monkey. Police and sheriff’s departments have canines used for search and rescue and also used to find criminals. They are service animals under their direction.
There are also “therapy dogs” to give comfort to those in need – emotional support dogs. They are used in assisted living facilities, retirement homes, schools and more.
But they are not “service” animals.
Service animals are trained for many tasks and responses; for example, they can pick up items and give them to their owner, open things for them, hold them down on the floor if they are injured or something is happening to them where they should stay put, such as in case of a seizure.
Some service animals’ owners may look like they don’t need them physically, but there are many other reasons not visible until something happens that alerts the pet into action, Putzback said.
“Service animals do not have to wear vests or capes anymore,” added Putzback. “People who do not have a certified service dog often purchase a vest or cape off the internet.”
If a service dog is in training, it can enter public premises here in Florida, but not in Georgia.
“A service dog may be in a pool area, but cannot go in the pool,” Putzback said.
Real service animals
Putzback said business owners should be aware “when an animal is out of control and the handler doesn’t take action for control, or if the animal isn’t housebroken,” that should raise a red flag that it’s not a real service animal.
A nonservice dog could be out of control, jump on people, may have fleas, vomit and so forth.
When it is not readily apparent that an animal is trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability, there are two questions that can be asked, Putzback said. They are:
“Is this a service animal required because of a disability?”
“What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?
Education is key
Businesses do have rights and responsibilities as pertain to service animals. Presentations on service animals can provide all the ins and outs, rights and responsibilities when a service animal is on the premises.
They can learn about the laws, liability and observe case by case and to avoid profiling.
Such education spells out the law, eligibility, information about the Americans with Disabilities (ADA), questions business owners are allowed to ask the animal owners, lets businesses know when one can remove an animal that is not a service animal and more.
This is a useful workshop for businesses and community organizations to exert their rights and responsibilities when a service animal is on their site, Lewis said. There is much to be learned during these educational presentations.
“We partnered with the Citrus County Libraries to do free business training and will host two more sessions this year,” said Lewis.
“I am impressed with all the different ways service dogs can assist their handlers,” said Debbie Robitaille, youth librarian at the Coastal Region branch. “This has been a very informative program.”
“This was a very informative presentation in which I learned what essential role service dogs play in a disabled person’s life,” said Jacky Moore, branch supervisor of the Coastal Region Library. “In this workshop, we discussed who can have a service animal, the responsibilities of the animal handler, when a service animal can be excluded, and what to do when the needs of customers with and without service animals conflict.”
Upcoming free training is “The Law and How it Affects Businesses,” from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Lakes Region Library in Inverness, and again from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
“We believe in access through education rather than complaints. Together, we are better when all involved know the rules,” Lewis said.