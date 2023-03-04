Service animals and their access to public places — “when to ask, what to ask and when to exclude” – were some of the concerns addressed for businesses and the public recently during a special presentation at Coastal Region Library.

Laura Lee Putzback, a volunteer with Service Dog Alliance of Florida, had her standard poodle service dog, Rilee, on hand for the PowerPoint session and talk. Merlyn Lewis, president of both New Life Medical Service Dogs Inc. and Service Dog Alliance of Florida, did demonstrations with her dog, Sterling, a 2-year-old standard poodle.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle