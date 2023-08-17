TALLAHASSEE — A sharply divided appeals court Wednesday rejected workers’ compensation insurance benefits for a general manager of an Orlando rental-car agency who was shot seven times while on the job.

A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, said Mohammed Bouayad had not shown a “causal link” between the injuries he suffered and the work he performed for Value Car Rental.

