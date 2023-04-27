The Chronicle is publishing an occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.
As president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, Josh Wooten is on the front lines almost every day dealing with the business growth that has exploded in the last year or so.
And he’s faced with challenges: How can the smaller, mom-and-pop stores survive with so many big-name chains moving here? Is this growth happening too fast?
The Chronicle invited Wooten to take part in a Q&A and he laid out his thoughts about the growth. Here’s what he said:
Q: Citrus County is undergoing a growth spurt. The corner of County Roads 491 and 486 is being transformed into a commercial-residential hub. More housing developments are coming. What does this mean for residents and how can the county walk a fine line from overdevelopment and retention of its natural beauty?
A: “Directing major growth to the Central Ridge has been a goal of the county for nearly 30 years. This is where utilities, and transportation infrastructure investments have been made. The reasoning was to push heavy development out of environmentally sensitive and flood-prone areas. It should come as no secret that this area is experiencing commercial growth to serve the growing population.
“I think what is surprising is the speed in which the development is occurring. Florida is as popular as ever and as the state grows, more and more people are discovering Citrus County. The opening and expansion of the parkway is certainly a factor in the level of growth we are currently experiencing.
“The county can protect our natural beauty by allowing growth where it makes sense and protecting what is so special about our community. This does not mean no growth, it means quality growth with high standards that brings value to our citizens.”
Q: Small-business is the lifeblood of Citrus County. Will the preponderance of these big-box chains threaten mom and pops?
A: ”We have a wonderful business community here. Many are mom and pops who add to the character of our county. We have some of the best local restaurants anywhere. I think our smaller local businesses will do fine.
“As a chamber we always encourage shopping local first. The chains and box stores start showing up when the local demographics dictate the need and ability to support them. More choices can be beneficial by keeping the money circulating on the local level rather than traveling to another county or shopping online.
“While I prefer our locally owned and operated businesses, boxes pay a lot of taxes and employ a lot of our friends and neighbors. I believe with a healthy balance, they can co-exist.”
Q: What role does the chamber play in all this growth?
A: “The Chamber is here to advocate for our businesses. We want to make sure they have the climate to grow and prosper. We encourage sensible, sustainable growth that allows us to maintain and enhance our quality of life.”
Q: What are the pros and cons of more commercial development?
A: “The pros are more choices for our residents, a diversified tax base, more jobs. The cons are growing beyond a rate that our local government can keep up with the infrastructure and competing with our smaller local businesses for consumer dollars.”
Q: What is the cause of this development?
A: “We are the Sunshine State. We have no state income tax, we are being billed as a state that allows you personal freedoms and Citrus County has a lifestyle people want. The parkway is also a major factor for us locally.”
Q: Is our infrastructure strong enough to handle this unprecedented growth?
A: “No. Some of our local leaders did not see the urgency of preparing our county for growth. I do believe with some recent changes in leadership at the county level, we are getting better positioned to control our destiny.”
Q: Is this an exciting time to live in Citrus County? Why or why not?
A: “I think this is a very exciting time. It’s understandable that some of us are apprehensive about the rate of growth we are experiencing but I am optimistic that we still have a chance to get it right.”