The Crystal River Woman’s Club Women Helping Women Group Charity Celebrity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday April 8, was a huge success.
Tournament winner, Sam Himmel, played to support the Citrus County Education Foundation, which had raised more than $1,000.
In addition, an anonymous donor gave the foundation $1,000 for being the winning charity, plus they received $1,000 from the Crystal River Woman’s Club.
Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager, came in second.
All together, the six community celebrity corn hole players and the charities they played for raised $18,000 to help the community.
Celebrities and their charities: Jeff Dawsy/Jessies’ Place, Mike Phillips, who was a stand-in for his 95-year-old grandmother, Phyllis Smith/Key Training Center, Sam Himmel/Citrus County Education Foundation, Gerry Mulligan/Academy of Environmental Science, Frank DiGiovanni/Female Veterans Network and Andrea McCray/Nature Coast Band.
