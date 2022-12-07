Nine members of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) brought the holiday magic to the residents of two local assisted living facilities Saturday with a holiday sing-along.

DKG is a professional society for women educators, both active and retired.

Women educators bring holiday cheer

Back row, left to right: Nancy Reynolds, Linda Cashman, Bonnie Ignico, Cindy Staten, Nancy McElroy

Front row, left to right: Vera Swade, Beth Noland, Andrea Pastorello, Margo Van Haneghan

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.