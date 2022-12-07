Nine members of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) brought the holiday magic to the residents of two local assisted living facilities Saturday with a holiday sing-along.
DKG is a professional society for women educators, both active and retired.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, staff members, visitors and residents of The Grove Health and Rehab Center and The Reserve at Citrus joined the women in singing some of the well-known songs of Christmas “that touch the hearts and brighten the spirits of all,” said DKG member Margo Van Haneghan
With the exception of 2020 because of COVID, the group of women had made the sing-alongs a holiday tradition.
“This all started after I first moved to Citrus County in 2006 and met some ladies playing tennis,” Haneghan told the Chronicle in 2021. “A group of us entered a Terra Vista talent show, and that evolved into us singing at nursing homes — we called ourselves the ‘Tennis Doo Wops.’ We had such a wonderful time ... and that went on for many years until our numbers started decreasing.”
Although that group has disbanded, Van Haneghan and the women of Delta Kappa Gamma are making sure the music continues.
“Music provides opportunities for communicating the joy of the holiday season, and JOY was the obvious result of the sing-along (this year),” she said.