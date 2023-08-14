In the early 1970s, Layne Redmond was a cheerleader at Crystal River High School.
As a child, she studied ballet and tap dancing.
At 14, she saw Karen Carpenter playing drums on TV and told her mother, “That’s what I want to do.”
Her mother told her drums were for boys and to stick with dancing.
But she wanted to drum — and she did.
The February 2000 issue of Drum! Magazine listed Redmond as one of the “53 Heavyweight Drummers Who Made a Difference in the ’90s,” the only woman on the list.
However, her drumming went beyond playing an instrument. She believed and taught that drumming was deeply spiritual.
In her book, “When Women Were Drummers,” Redmond wrote:
“One of the most powerful aspects of drumming and the reason people have done it since the beginning of being human is that it changes people's consciousness. Through rhythmic repetition of ritual sounds, the body, the brain and the nervous system are energized and transformed. When a group of people play a rhythm for an extended period of time, their brain waves become entrained to the rhythm and they have a shared brain wave state. The longer the drumming goes on, the more powerful the entrainment (synchronization) becomes. It's really the oldest holy communion.”
Redmond died Oct. 28, 2013, at age 62, but in the world of female frame drumming and drum circles, her spirit and her memory are very much alive.
On her birthday, Saturday, Aug. 19, some of her local followers will be honoring her and her legacy with a public drum event, a women’s frame drum and tambourine processional, in downtown Crystal River.
Dressed in white, the women will start at 12:45 p.m. at Hunter Springs, proceed to King’s Bay, then drum on the front lawn of the Crystal River Woman’s Club and end up at the fountain at Crystal River Town Square.
Then from 2-4 p.m., women of the community are invited to meet at Amy’s on the Avenue at 539 N. Citrus Ave., to drum together, learn more about drumming and about Layne Redmond.
This event is free.
Please bring a drum and/or percussion instrument.
The kitchens at Amy’s will be open to serve lunch from 2 to 3 p.m. for those interested.
Drumming will start around 2:45. No experience required to join the drum circle.
“I never met her, but I have been a student of her teaching for about 10 years,” said Vanessa Fuller Brown. “Layne Redmond is still world renown, and her students want to know more about where she was from … and she was from here, in Citrus County.
“After she graduated from Crystal River High School, she went to New York and her life’s work. She traveled all over the world, and her favorite place was Brazil. Her second favorite was Hunter Springs; she called it her ‘sacred springs.’
“Her work is currently sweeping the planet, and her book is back in print and is becoming a cultural phenomenon — she’s a cultural phenomenon and is becoming an icon.
“She reawakened and rediscovered the power and the heritage of women and drumming that had been covered for a long time,” she said.
Brown said she wants to keep Redmond’s legacy alive by sharing her message and her teachings, that there is "healing and transforming power" in the "ancient sacred technology” of drumming with others, especially women drumming together.
“Her life was music, and she traveled all over the world rediscovering ancient rhythms and feminine rhythms; that’s the work she left,” she said. “There’s a wonderful rise of women that’s happening all over the world and there’s power when we gather through drumming.”
In January 2020, Brown founded Wisdom in Rhythm, a women’s drum network. They meet in parks and other outdoor venues to drum together, including a monthly drum circle at Fort Island Beach beginning two hours before sunset, the second Sunday of the month.
Also, she has created a tribute Facebook page, 3 Rivers Framedrum & Legacy Keepers, which is scheduled to launch Aug. 19.
“As a drummer, I am incredibly passionate about reviving (Redmond’s) memory in Citrus County and surrounding areas,” Brown said. “She is one of my greatest mentors, and I network with many of her global students who are now becoming renowned teachers themselves. I also now teach frame drum and share her teachings.”
For more information, contact Vanessa Fuller Brown on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/vanessa.brown.54390876.