Drummers

Wisdom in Rhythm women's drum network was formed in 2020. They will be drumming in tribute to the late Layne Redmond, a drumming icon and teacher who grew up in Crystal River, from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, through downtown Crystal River, beginning at Hunter Springs. 

In the early 1970s, Layne Redmond was a cheerleader at Crystal River High School.

As a child, she studied ballet and tap dancing.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Drummers

The late Layne Redmond, a renowned spiritual drummer, grew up in Crystal River. She still has many followers of her teachings and is an inspiration to women drummers. 

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.