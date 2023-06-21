Woman’s Club recipient of humanitarian grant

From left are: Sandra Harmon, Ocala Florida Stake Communications Council director, Nancy Wininger, assistant director, Catrina Sistrunk, co-president of GFWC Williston Woman’s Club, and Darrell Brantley, Ocala Florida Stake president.

 Special to the Chronicle

The GFWC Williston Woman’s Club is the latest recipient of a humanitarian grant from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through the Ocala Florida Stake.

Darrell Brantley, Ocala Florida Stake president, made the presentation at the GFWC Williston Woman’s Club’s May business meeting.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle