A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.

