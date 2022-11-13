A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim who was pronounced deceased on scene as well as the male suspect with a self-inflicted wound. At this time, the suspect is in critical condition and detectives are investigating this incident, said Carman, noting the age of the woman and suspect were not immediately available.
No further information about the incident was available at press time.