A Hernando woman was charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty and four counts of aggravated cruelty after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office described a horrific scene of dead and neglected dogs and cats.
On April 27th a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to East Yale Lane home in Hernando to assist a Citrus County animal control officer investigating an animal cruelty complaint.
According to the arrest report for Lisa Bennett, the arresting deputy reported that when he first arrived he saw under the single-wide mobile home’s carport four kennels housing dogs and the kennels “had layered feces and urine on the ground.”
The deputy also reported finding a refrigerator with two dead, frozen cats in the freezer compartment.
The deputy also reported finding in the backyard four large, wood cages holding a total of 19 cats. According to records, the litter boxes were full and overflowing and the ground in the cages were covered in feces and urine. The deputy reported seeing cats with badly matted fur, severe breathing problems, and open sores. One was dead.
“The smell of ammonia was so severe it made it very difficult to breath, even when standing multiple feet away from the cages,” the deputy reported.
“Upon entry into the residence, the smell of ammonia and feces was so severe it immediately made your eyes burn and made it nearly impossible to breath,” the deputy reported in arrest documents.
The deputy reported 17 cats and two dogs in the home and so much feces and urine that the floor was slippery in some areas and rotting.
The county’s animal control department had issued Bennett a citation in October 2022 and ordered her to fix the problems of the neglected animals and to take them to a veterinarian for care.
Bennett admitted she didn’t take her animals for care, according to records, and that she didn’t have an excuse for her lack of care and that having so many animals became too much for her.
She said she put the two cats in the freezer until she could bury them but had not yet had the chance.
The deputy arrested Bennet and took her to the Citrus County jail. Her bond is $47,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.