It was hats off for the 118 students who took part in Monday evening’s Withlacoochee Technical College’s 2023 graduation ceremony at Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto.

Ladies prepare their caps Monday evening, May 22, as time approaches for them and others to receive their diplomas nears for the Withlacoochee Technical College’s Spring graduation class of 2023. From left, Ava Lain, Payton Pritchett and Amanda Voss will recieve their G.E.D. Monday night. More than 110 students recieved diplomas for specific technical disciplines or their G.E.D.

Of those, 92 students completed their career and technical program and 26 earned their GED.

ABOVE: Thirty-three-year-old Timothy Rodd gets some assistance with his cap Monday evening, May 23, from Withlacoochee Technical College’s staff member Debbie Baum. Rodd lamented about his G.E.D. he is about to recieve, “I’m really excited. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing.” LEFT: National Technical Honor Society stoles are ready to be passed to honor students Monday evening as students prepare for graduation from the Withlacoochee Technical College at Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto.
Students line up Monday evening, May 22, near Curtis Peterso Auditorium in Lecanto for the Spring Graduating Class of 2023 from the Withlacoochee Technical College.
National Technical Honor Society stoles are ready to be passed to honor students Monday evening as students prepare for graduation from the Withlacoochee Technical College at Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto.

