Ladies prepare their caps Monday evening, May 22, as time approaches for them and others to receive their diplomas nears for the Withlacoochee Technical College’s Spring graduation class of 2023. From left, Ava Lain, Payton Pritchett and Amanda Voss will recieve their G.E.D. Monday night. More than 110 students recieved diplomas for specific technical disciplines or their G.E.D.
ABOVE: Thirty-three-year-old Timothy Rodd gets some assistance with his cap Monday evening, May 23, from Withlacoochee Technical College’s staff member Debbie Baum. Rodd lamented about his G.E.D. he is about to recieve, “I’m really excited. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing.” LEFT: National Technical Honor Society stoles are ready to be passed to honor students Monday evening as students prepare for graduation from the Withlacoochee Technical College at Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto.
It was hats off for the 118 students who took part in Monday evening’s Withlacoochee Technical College’s 2023 graduation ceremony at Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto.
Of those, 92 students completed their career and technical program and 26 earned their GED.
Debra Stanley, director of career, technical and adult education for the Citrus County School District, delivered this message to the happy grads:
“Tonight, as you sit surrounded by your peers, family, friends, and teachers, soak it all in. You’ve earned this. It’s your night to shine. Take a moment to reflect on the trials and the triumphs that brought you to this day.
“Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance is to be commended. It is these same attributes that will lead you to great success as you embark on your next journey. Continue to learn, grow, and set your goals high. Tonight’s ceremony is merely one example of what you can achieve when you stay focused and commit to excellence.”
Withlacoochee Technical College provides an option for those who don’t want to go to a traditional four-year college. Most programs can be completed in one school year.
It’s an adult post-secondary institution offering long-and short-term career and technical education programs for adults and qualifying high school students 16 years of age or older who are interested in technical education for employment purposes.
Here are WTC graduates’ fields of study; highest number of graduates to lowest: