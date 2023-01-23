CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest.

According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was on patrol at 10 p.m. in the area of the Ox Bow Trailhead when he watched Ohara, holding a can of beer, walking out of the woods and towards the parking lot.

KENNETH OHARA

Ohara

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.