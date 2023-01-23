A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest.
According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was on patrol at 10 p.m. in the area of the Ox Bow Trailhead when he watched Ohara, holding a can of beer, walking out of the woods and towards the parking lot.
According to records, Ohara told the FWC officer that his wife dropped him off earlier that day and was supposed to pick him up. The FWC officer told Ohara that alcohol was not allowed in the park.
According to records the FWC officer asked Ohara for identification but Ohara replied he didn’t have any and told the officer his name was Keith C. Ohara and gave a date of birth a few days off his actual birth date.
The officer called Ohara’s wife and the wife said she did not know a Keith, but rather her husband’s name was Kenneth.
While contacting FWC dispatch to learn more information about Ohara, Ohara ran back into the woods, according to records. The FWC officer reported running after him, finally caught up with him, and handcuffed the Dunnellon man.
After leading Ohara out of the woods, the FWC officer reported searching Ohara and finding in his left front pocked 305 cigarette box with a glass pipe with black residue, according to records. The officer reported find a large torch style lighter in his right front pocket.
Later, the FWC officer and a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Ohara’s wallet and identification. Inside the wallet, the FWC officer reported finding a piece of plastic with a powder inside testing positive for methamphetamine, according to records. The FWC officer also reported that there was a felony warrant for Ohara’s arrest.
The FWC officer charged Ohara with resisting arrest without violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, and warrant services. There was no bond because of the warrant.
