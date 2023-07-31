Boat tips in heat

High temps require some extra precautions while boating.

 Special to the Chronicle

As the country continues to bake under record high temperatures, boaters often head to the water for respite. However, some may be unprepared for what it takes to withstand a high-heat day. Here are five tips from the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water that can help ensure everyone’s safety as temperatures climb.

1. Create shade. Direct sunlight can make the air feel 10 to 15 degrees warmer. Reduce the time you spend in it. If you don’t have a cabin or bimini top that offers sun protection, then wide-brimmed hats, loose fitting, moisture-wicking clothing (try a UPF-rated long sleeve shirt), or fishing neck gaiters are next best. Of course, reef-friendly sunblock is a must for burn prevention.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is a nonprofit which promotes safe, clean and responsible boating.