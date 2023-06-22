When you’re young and have dreams of better days, you don’t always know how to make them come true.
Sometimes, you can’t see around the obstacles in your way, or you have all these ideas, but you’re not sure how to make them work together.
Or, you know what you want, but you don’t know quite what you need, because you’re young.
At 19 and a recent Citrus High School graduate, future filmmaker Reggie Martin’s dream is to make stories.
“I wanted to be an author, but that seems boring,” he said. “Then I wanted to make comic books, but that also seemed boring to me.
“I want to do something where people can see my imagination, so I decided I want to be a film director …. While I was still in high school, I made my own scripts and I was going to do my own short film, but I didn’t know exactly how to do it,” he said.
During his senior year, he met Patrick Simon with the Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers (CCCCC).
Simon and and volunteers go to each of the high schools to meet with students who need help with their college applications and help them navigate their future.
“He’d ask, ‘What’s your goal?’ and I always said, ‘film director, film director,’" Reggie said. "Then one time he came and he said, “A film director just moved in behind my house.’
“I said, ‘Can I talk to him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, and he really wants to talk to you.’”
•••
As a kid, 17-year-old Janausi Kalumba was always making videos.
“I’ve always loved capturing the moment,” he said from his NausTV Productions studio in Crystal River. “When I picked up my first camera, I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
He started his own videography business in December 2021.
“I’ve mostly done sports videography; I shot the majority of Lecanto (High School’s) football games and basketball games. I’ve done podcasts for some of Lecanto’s sports teams, and I shot my first wedding video in Tampa, which was an amazing experience,” he said.
Janausi is a 2023 LHS graduate and has dreams of making films, bigger and better films.
(Visit his website at naustv.com.)
•••
Keith Samples spent 35-plus years making films, as a director, a producer, a writer.
He’s worked at Warner Bros. Television, Disney Television and Lorimar-Telepictures.
His credits include the HBO series, “Oz,” “Everwood,” “Felicity,” “The O.C.,” “One Tree Hill,” “The Practice” and others — more than 150 episodes on television programming.
He’s made movies, won awards, and he lives behind Patrick Simon here in Citrus County.
“I met Pat through his sister-in-law, who I play tennis with,” Samples said. “He’s always on the lookout for people who might help high school students … like Reggie and Janausi.”
Simon arranged for the two young men to meet with Samples and talk about filmmaking.
“They’re smart young guys,” he said. “I told them that film is one of those things — you learn a lot more by doing than by sitting and listening to somebody talking about it. So, I said, ‘Why don’t we try to make a short film together?’”
For the past six or so months, Samples, Reggie, Janausi and another recent LHS graduate, 18-year-old Jadon Berrios, have been working on their film, “Better Days.”
Unlike Reggie and Janausi, Jadon’s interest in the camera is more of a hobby, although Samples said he is extremely talented.
Jadon’s goal is law enforcement and will be attending the Florida Law Enforcement Academy at Withlacoochee Technical College starting in July.
This fall, Janausi plans to go to Tallahassee Community College for two years and then transfer to Florida State University film school.
Reggie plans to attend the College of Central Florida in Ocala, then transfer to the University of Central Florida for film school.
•••
“Better Days,” written by Reggie Martin and Keith Samples, tells the story of a teenage boy who gets kicked out of his home and has nowhere to go.
“So, he’s hoping for better days,” Reggie said.
Reggie plays the part of the main character.
“Reggie’s character is living in a motel and gets behind on his rent and gets evicted,” Samples said. “But the guy who owns the motel offers him the use of a van, both to drive to work and live in.
“The story’s about teenage poverty, which happens here in Citrus County,” Samples said, adding that the boys are familiar with how prevalent poverty and homelessness is in their schools.
“We decided from the start that if we’re going to spend the time and effort, we were going to make a film we felt would address some issues of the day and of our area,” Samples said. “So, we embarked on something that makes a statement.”
With a budget of around zero dollars, the filmmakers are now in the editing phase of production.
Everything was filmed in Citrus County, using a cast and crew of volunteers and their own ingenuity when it came to equipment.
When they needed a camera dolly, which they didn’t have, they used a wheelchair on plywood to get the desired “dolly shot” — moving the camera toward or away from a subject while a take is being recorded.
“The biggest thing they all learned is that making a film is a collaborative effort; everybody has to be on the same page,” Samples said. “With our film, everybody did everything. Janausi ran the camera, but also had ideas about what the shot should be. Reggie acted, but he also had ideas … and Jadon was a big help and he’s good with the camera. Everyone participated in the whole process to some degree.”
Reggie said he learned that if everyone is on the same page, working toward the same goal, it can be done.
Janausi said his biggest takeaway is that even if you’re the director, it’s not a one-person thing.
“If you have open ears and listen to your crew, you come up with the best shots,” he said.
When the film is finished, the team wants to debut it in Citrus County, hopefully at the Valerie Theatre, as a fundraiser to benefit homeless teens in Citrus County.
From there, the goal is to submit it as a short film (approximately 13-17 minutes long) at well-attended film festivals.
“Filmmaking is not glamorous; it’s work,” Samples said. “But it’s also fun, and my hope is that these guys will get to experience the reward, going to a film festival and experiencing people watching their film and connecting with the people they need to know.
“I’m a big believer in the saying, ‘Talent is distributed evenly, but opportunity isn’t.’ My hope from the beginning is to try to help these guys get some opportunities.”
“We’re young,” Janausi said, “and we just graduated high school, and we’re working for something. Our film is called ‘Better Days,’ and that’s what we’re after.”