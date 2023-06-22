Film Janausi 1

Janausi Kalumba, recent LHS graduate, along with two other recent high school graduates and a professional filmmaker as their mentor, are collaborating on a short film, shot in Citrus County. Janausi, who has his own videography business, NausTV Productions in Crystal River, wants a future as a filmmaker.

When you’re young and have dreams of better days, you don’t always know how to make them come true.

Sometimes, you can’t see around the obstacles in your way, or you have all these ideas, but you’re not sure how to make them work together.

Film Reggie 2

Reggie Martin, a recent CHS graduate, has a dream of being a film director. He is part of a team shooting their own short film in Citrus County, "Better Days," that he co-wrote and stars in.
Film Keith 3

Jadon Berrios, a recent LHS graduate, and Keith Samples, a professional filmmaker of 35-plus years, are part of the team making their own film in Citrus County. “They’re smart young guys,” Samples said. “I told them that film is one of those things — you learn a lot more by doing than by sitting and listening to somebody talking about it. So, I said, ‘Why don’t we try to make a short film together?’”

