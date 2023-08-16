Aldi Winn Dixie

The odds of getting more than one Aldi in Citrus County are likely greater after Wednesday's announcement that it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets throughout the southern U.S.

Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024.

An announcement by Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company to Winn Dixie, made Wednesday, Aug. 16 states that discount grocer Aldi will be taking over all Winn Dixie stores. Information states Aldi will convert some locations to its own brand and format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging.
Mark Moore, of BriteLite Signs, paints a sign with the new Winn-Dixie logo, June 29, 2006, at the headquarters of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., in Jacksonville, Fla. Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, that it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.

