Customers walk into an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., March 14, 2022. Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, that it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.
An announcement by Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company to Winn Dixie, made Wednesday, Aug. 16 states that discount grocer Aldi will be taking over all Winn Dixie stores. Information states Aldi will convert some locations to its own brand and format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging.
Mark Moore, of BriteLite Signs, paints a sign with the new Winn-Dixie logo, June 29, 2006, at the headquarters of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., in Jacksonville, Fla. Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, that it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.
The odds of getting more than one Aldi in Citrus County are likely greater after Wednesday's announcement that it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets throughout the southern U.S.
Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024.
Aldi is based in Germany with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format but will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
Whether this announcement played into Aldi’s recent plans to back out of a standalone store in Inverness is not known.
Aldi kept its plans for its popular store in Inverness publicly quiet when the company submitted plans with the city a year ago. In June, it pulled the plug on the standalone store on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive.
The Inverness Winn-Dixie is just one mile from that site.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams at the time said Aldi had already gone through the city’s permitting process and submitted engineering and design applications.
He said Aldi representatives had been unclear about the reasons for the change in plans.
At this time, the discount grocer is still committed to a new store in the Shoppes of Black Diamond in Lecanto which, as of now, would be the sole Aldi in the county..
Financial terms of Wednesday's deal weren't disclosed. Both Southeastern Grocers and Aldi are private companies.
Aldi said the deal supports its long-term growth strategy in the U.S., where it expects to have 2,400 stores by the end of this year. The Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets it's acquiring are primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging. But it will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
The deal comes amid wider consolidation in the grocery industry as customers increasingly defect to big box stores like Walmart, which controls more than 20% of U.S. grocery sales.
Last fall, Kroger and Albertsons – two of the largest U.S. grocery chains – announced plans to merge in a $20 billion deal. Regulators are reviewing that plan now; if it's approved, it is expected to close early next year.