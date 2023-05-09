The need for more affordable, workplace housing in Citrus County is great.
Without it, the county will find it hard to attract and retain employees who cannot afford soaring single-family home prices.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a $711 million plan to make housing more affordable for working Floridians.
The new “Live Local Act” will more than double funding for housing and rental programs, provide incentives for investment in affordable housing and encourage mixed-use developments in struggling commercial areas.
Among other things, Senate Bill 102 creates tax exemptions for developments that set aside at least 70 units for affordable housing and will speed permits and development orders for affordable-housing projects.
“As demand is high to move to a place like Florida, it makes it more challenging for folks to be able to afford,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event in Naples. “I think this is the biggest effort that’s ever been done in the history of Florida.”
The new law has drawn criticism from some groups, saying it will bar local rent controls and preempt local government rules on zoning, density and building heights in certain circumstances.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said the bill may look good on the surface and it is true additional funding toward affordable housing is welcome.
“However, this is another mandate passed down by the state which usurps local governments’ authority to grow in a way in which their citizens and local elected representatives desire,” Bays said. “This is shifting the financial burden to local governments who have to find a way to fund this growth.”
County commissioners, she said, “are closest to the electorate and understand the community’s needs. I think they are best suited to solve local problems.”
Others have come out in support of the bill, including the Florida Association of Counties (FAC)
Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis sits on the FAC’s Community & Urban Affairs committee and is well-versed on the topic of workforce housing.
“I agree with FAC that this is a much-needed bill and I do not see a heavy hand of preemption in the way it’s written,” Davis said. “There are other bills that passed this year in Tallahassee that are stripping home rule to an egregious degree, but this isn’t one of them, in my opinion.”
Florida Realtors called the bill a “comprehensive, statewide workforce housing strategy to increase affordable, attainable housing options for Florida workers who hope to live in the communities they serve.”
The bill will provide money for a series of programs, including $252 million for the longstanding State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, program; $150 million a year to the State Apartment Incentive Loan, or SAIL, program; and an additional $100 million for the Hometown Heroes program, which is designed to help teachers, health care workers and police officers buy homes.