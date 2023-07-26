Meadowcrest traffic

Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.

The 665 residents of Meadowcrest will be sent a survey later this summer asking them if they want to start the process to gate their Crystal River community.

“If it comes back with the majority saying they’re not interested, that’s it - it’s over,” resident Dave Asher said. “But if 51% say they want it, we will go forward with it.”

Meadowcrest Boulevard is utilized by some motorists as a cut-through between County Road 486 and State Road 44. Some within the community want to limit traffic from the shortcut by placing gates at strategic locations within the community.
Traffic exits the Meadowcrest community Wednesday, July 26, along Meadowcrest Boulevard.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

