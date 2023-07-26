The 665 residents of Meadowcrest will be sent a survey later this summer asking them if they want to start the process to gate their Crystal River community.
“If it comes back with the majority saying they’re not interested, that’s it - it’s over,” resident Dave Asher said. “But if 51% say they want it, we will go forward with it.”
Asher said there are about 50 residents pushing this initiative, which could lead to the installation of four gates at strategic entrances around the five villages that make up Meadowcrest.
The goal is to help block unauthorized traffic and prevent drivers from cutting through to stores and other amenities.
All the roads in Meadowcrest are privately owned. So if the majority want the gates, they will have to pay for it through a one-time special assessment, estimated to be $350,000.
It would cost an estimated $12,000 per year to maintain the gates.
‘Terrible position’
“We are in a terrible, terrible position,” said Harry Nicolino, president of the Meadowcrest Community Association,
Nicolino said the expansion of the Suncoast Parkway is driving this initiative.
“As soon as the Suncoast Parkway opened (on State Road 44), that volume of traffic (through Meadowcrest) was very noticeable to everyone,” he said.
When the County Road 486 interchange opens, the traffic will worsen as drivers use Meadowcrest Boulevard as a convenient cut-through, Nicolino said.
This has nothing to do, he said, with the county approving a developer’s request to build 179 affordable rental apartments fronting the community off State Road 44. The developer has since abandoned the project.
Nicolino stressed that people coming in from State Road 44 will not be blocked from accessing the Citrus County Chronicle, the Meadowcrest government complex or the other commercial and medical entities inside Meadowcrest.
Accessing the businesses from County Road 486 would require a pass, he said.
“Our goal is to be good neighbors,” Nicolino said. “We don't want to interfere with anyone's business or livelihood in any way shape or form.”
The gates, he said, would not only limit vehicular traffic. It would make it safer for senior citizens who walk their dogs or take bike rides. There are no sidewalks on Meadowcrest Boulevard.
Nicolino said the community board is also pursuing a federal grant to help pay for the gates and related costs.
"People are nervous and rightfully so about the future of the community,” Nicolino said.
If the majority of residents oppose the gates, he believes the residents will be clamoring for them in three or four years when the housing, retail and road construction is done.
‘False sense of security’
Asher said any motorist who wants to cut through the community will find a way.
“If someone was determined to do something nefarious in a neighborhood - the gates aren't going to stop them,” Asher said. “It’s a false sense of security and I don’t think it's necessary here.”
Resident Stephen Shaner said a gate is needed to “preserve the quiet lifestyle.”
“I think it’s a good idea for Meadowcrest or any community to look into anything that’s going to try and mitigate the growth that’s coming to Citrus County,” he said.
The concern, he said, is non-residents will use Meadowcrest Boulevard as a cut-through to reach the Target-anchored Shoppes of Black Diamond and other stores under construction at County Roads 491 and 486.
“We are between two increasingly busy highways and we are definitely going to be one of those communities who will feel the crunch,” Shaner said.
Location, location
At each gate there would be two electronic readers - one for residents and another for visitors, The driver would read either a barcode label placed on the vehicle or from a device similar to the state’s SunPass on the dash.
The proposed locations of the four gates are:
• On MacVicar Road, just north of the gate house near the clubhouse.
• On Summerhill Road at its northernmost entrance near County Road 486.
• On Meadowcrest Boulevard on the northbound traffic side, just north of the Citrus County Chronicle building.
• On Meadowcrest Boulevard on the southbound traffic side, just before the Fox Hollow entrance.