manatee protection

State wildlife officials are taking additional steps to try to prevent manatee deaths.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

PANAMA CITY BEACH — State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths.

The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed this month that it will again work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to feed lettuce to manatees. The agencies also took the unusual step last winter, as manatees starved because of a lack of seagrass, a key food source.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle