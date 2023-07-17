Who is the Key Training Center?
Since 1966, the Key Training Center has provided year-round day and residential support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families in living, learning, working, and engaging in their communities. Our nonprofit organization serves adults with the proper training and support founded in kindness, love, dignity, and respect so they can lead productive and happy lives.
What is an intellectual and developmental disability?
Generally, living with I/DD means that a person has experienced impacts on their ability to learn, reason, problem-solve, and live independently. The definition of I/DD in Florida is a disorder or syndrome that is attributable to intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, or Prader-Willi syndrome that manifests before the age of 18, and that constitutes a substantial handicap that can reasonably be expected to continue indefinitely.
In July 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed, prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications, and access to state and local government services. July is an occasion to celebrate people with I/DD, honor their inherent dignity and inalienable rights, promote their visibility, and applaud their achievements. In Citrus County, July is known as Run for the Money, where the Key Center raises awareness and tells stories of their exceptional people with I/DD. Stories of life beginnings, learning self-sufficient daily living skills, working to make a paycheck, enjoying hobbies, contributing to their community, finding employment, making everlasting friends, and most cases, with the common theme of overcoming imaginable obstacles. At the Key Center, we have more than 300 stories they hear and experience daily. Each is emotional, heartwarming, eye-opening, breathtaking, and some genuinely heartbreaking. Each story represents a life, a family, and a desire to have a chance at happy and full life.
What is Run for the Money?
The 47th Annual Run for the Money starts in Tallahassee on July 17. The 180-Mile Run began in 1976 to bring awareness to the battles and triumphs of persons with I/DD. Funds raised help the Key Center to provide scholarships to up to 40 individuals. These individuals receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the State's Agency for Persons with Developmental Disabilities waiting list with 22,000 other names. Around 240 individuals in Citrus County are on the state's waiting list for services. Annual scholarships are a $300,000+ pledge on the Key Center's part but can only be given with the community's support. Yearly scholarships can range from $6,000 to more than $30,000, with 35% of Key clients receiving residential services and 65% of clients receiving Day Program and Transportation services. With the funding provided by generous donors and encouraged by events like this, scholarships are available to give these individuals a chance to thrive.
The core 180-Mile Tallahassee runner group will log approximately 34 miles daily down Highway 19 during the six-day run, with vitals taken before and after each stint. Emergency vehicles are onsite to ensure participants' health and safety. Typically, the runners run early morning and late evening. The annual run, with the help of community runners, walkers, and cyclers, has logged in 13,103 miles. This Key Center has traveled around the U.S. perimeter and is now on our second trip around. The Community 180-Mile Run is a group of runners that will be visible in our community throughout the week of July 17 – 21, 2023, running 3 miles at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. On July 19, the 180-Mile Cyclers team will start from Tallahassee Capital Steps and average 70 miles daily to Citrus County. Plus, virtual teams started logging miles by walking, running, or cycling on June 22 with the inspiration to do 180 miles by July 22 to raise additional funds.
Why run in July?
Many ask why these volunteer runners are subjecting their bodies to the agony of U.S. 19's hard, hot, and lonely stretches of roadside miles in 90-plus-degree heat. Each year the runners help the Key Center tell the story not in words but in a way much more meaningful by showing that each step of this grueling run is small compared to the challenges faced each day by clients of the Key Center. The effort required for each leg-pounding step is likened to the effort needed for I/DD adults to do things that most of us take for granted – walking, dressing, and brushing one's teeth. They are not running for personal glory or satisfaction. The run is about a community coming together, sharing love, concern, and support for our neighbors who need a helping hand to lead meaningful and productive lives.
For 57 years, the Key Center has been blessed with Citrus County's support. For the fourth year in a row, the Key Center has been voted the Chronicle's Best of the Best Non-Profit Organization, which is a great honor. For our Walk a Mile in My Shoes, July 22 event, we have several teams joining a Key Center client who will be grinning from ear to ear by having the community come out and walk beside them. We invite the public to join us for our annual Runners Celebration on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1311 N. Garnett Loop. At 11 a.m., celebrate the runner's home return with a day filled with fun, music, food, and games. With a $5 activity wristband, fun is unlimited. You can also watch live coverage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., available through the website www.keytrainingcenter.org and social media outlets, including Facebook at facebook.com/keytrainingcenter and YouTube at https://youtube.com/c/keytrainingcenter.
Melissa Walker is executive director of the Key Training Center.