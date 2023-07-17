key center

Stephanie Stevens and Debbie Hilty celebrate the Run for the Money event

Who is the Key Training Center?

Since 1966, the Key Training Center has provided year-round day and residential support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families in living, learning, working, and engaging in their communities. Our nonprofit organization serves adults with the proper training and support founded in kindness, love, dignity, and respect so they can lead productive and happy lives.

