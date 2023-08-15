Thunder boomed at the start of the Monday, Aug. 14, Crystal River City Council regular meeting, and Mayor Joe Meek used it as part of his opening statement when he introduced City Manager Douglas Haber.
“I just want to recognize this is Mr. Doug Haber’s first official meeting as city manager. He’s doing a great job, hitting the ground running, as we’re so glad that you here,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with you, and thank you for joining the team and being part of it, making Crystal River better.”
Then the start of the meeting took a sad turn, when the mayor asked Councilman Ken Brown to make a statement.
“It’s been a couple of rough months for our council,” said Brown. “First, we lost Pat. And about a week ago, I don’t know if you all remember Mike Gudis, he served on this council for many, many years. Mike was a very gentle man who really, really cared for this city.” Gudis, said Brown, had served in Maryland as a councilman, before he and his wife moved to Crystal River. Brown served with Gudis for two terms. “Mike passes away over a week ago. He was 86 years old.”
Brown asked for a moment of silence, and when that was over he closed by saying “Rest in peace, Mike.”
After dispensing with three presentations, among these a proclamation honoring Breastfeeding Support Month, two people chose to address city council members, the first being Phyllis Rossetti, who spoke on the topic of Florida’s Sunshine Law. She said there were going to be two people who might not like what she was about to say.
It was regarding Ken and Cindi Frink, who had recently married. Cindi is currently on the City Council, and Ken was among four people being considered to fill the vacancy created by the death of Patrick Fitzpatrick. While she had only praise for Ken Frink when he was the city manager, she didn’t want him to be selected to the City Council.
“I am very happy for him and Cindi, but I don’t think it’s right for both of them to be on the council,” said Rossetti. “I talk to a lot of people who say the same thing. I don’t think you’re going to get a lot of people come up her and say it, because they don’t want to make anyone mad, but I had to say it.”
The second and only other person to speak during the first of the two public comment portions of the regular meeting was Dixie Hollins.
“We have the opportunity to have Ken Frink be that interim council member,” said Hollins, who mentioned Ken Frink’s associations and working style, which he said behooves Crystal River. “It would take some bit of time to know the ropes and the ins and outs of the city’s working relationships.” Hollins said he was well aware of the Sunshine Law and so do people in general. “But we’re all grownups here and I think it’s an opportune time.”
He urged the mayor and councilmen Brown and Robert Holmes to select Ken Frink to serve as interim councilman for the time being. Then, when primary election day rolls around in March 2024, the citizens of Crystal River could decide whether to elect Ken Frink to fill out the remainder of the term.
“I know you guys will make the right decision,” Hollins said.
Before proceeding to who to select to fulfill Fitzpatrick’s seat on the council, City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr. explained the Sunshine Law and how and where it was applicable, giving some examples. But the bottom line was that Ken Frink, if selected, was eligible to be appointed to the seat Fitzpatrick held. Batsel cited Section 286.011 of the Florida statute; he read from the last sentence of what the then-state attorney concluded, which was “… does not prohibit the election of a husband and wife to a board or commission subject to its terms.”
“I’m not advocating for anyone,” said Batsel. “I just want to do away with the notion that that sort of thing would be a per se Sunshine Law violation. It’s not.”
With that, and in order of alphabet of the last name, the mayor invited the four candidates to come up one by one and state their case why they should be the interim city councilor. They also were requested to answer what each felt would be among the first issues they would address.
After each person made the case for themselves, the mayor and two councilmen responded; Councilwoman Cindi Guy Frink had recused herself from commenting and voting, citing a conflict of interest, as it was her newly married husband being considered.
One thing all three members agreed upon, and thanked the four candidates for, was the candidates' passion and love for Crystal River. However, what most concerned them was the fact whoever was chosen would be holding the seat for about 10 sessions, which they believed was too steep a learning curve for the three other candidates besides Ken Frink: Mike Duncan, Bonnie Fleck and Mindi Mulvie Hastings.
Councilman Ken Brown went to great pains to explain why the city charter, which calls for an election within 90 days of a vacancy wasn’t adhered to, which he said was concern over low voter turnout.
For his part, Councilman Robert Holmes said he personally knows some of the candidates, and that they have their hearts in the right place, which he greatly appreciated, but to continue the momentum, and for the council to look forward, the person best qualified was obvious.
“If you’re being honest, that would be Mr. Frink. He’s been involved with every major decision,” Holmes said. “Not only involved, we’ve given him the direction and he’s called it forward.”
Following the 3-0 unanimous vote that installed Frink, the mayor urged the other three candidates to further their involvement in the city, and pointed out there currently are two openings of the CRA board.
Ken Frink will be officially sworn in to office at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21.
