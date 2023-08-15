230816-CC-crystal river 2-Breast feeding proclamation

Among the presentations made at the Aug. 14 Crystal River regular meeting was the proclamation acknowledging Breastfeeding Support Month, which was ready by Mayor Joe Meek to, from left, Maret Wachira, with the IBCLS (International Board of Lactation Consultants), and Janora Wade, RN.

Thunder boomed at the start of the Monday, Aug. 14, Crystal River City Council regular meeting, and Mayor Joe Meek used it as part of his opening statement when he introduced City Manager Douglas Haber.

“I just want to recognize this is Mr. Doug Haber’s first official meeting as city manager. He’s doing a great job, hitting the ground running, as we’re so glad that you here,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with you, and thank you for joining the team and being part of it, making Crystal River better.”

230816-CC-crystal-river-2-Robert W. Batsel Jr.

Crystal River City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr., left, explains which Florida statute allows a husband and wife to simultaneously sit on a municipality's council or commission. Looking on as Batsel speaks is the city's new city manager, Douglas Haber.
230816-CC-crystal river 2-Robert Holmes

Councilman Robert Holmes explains why he supports Ken Frink as the late Patrick Fitzpatrick's replacement on the Crystal River City Council on an interim basis.

