It wasn’t quite by the “skin of their teeth,” but as the Aug. 4 deadline approached, three people had applied for consideration filling out the remainder of Patrick Fitzpatrick’s term on the Crystal River City Council until a vote is held in March 2024 that coincides with the primary. Up until then, the only person who had submitted an application was now-former City Manager Ken Frink, who was voted to the position at the council's Aug. 13 regular meeting.
On Aug. 1, both Bonnie Fleck and Mindi Mulvie Hastings submitted their applications, while Mike Duncan submitted his on the last day. Each of the three have been long-time residents of Crystal River. All profess a love for the city.
Mike Duncan
In his letter expressing interest in being considered, Duncan wrote that he and his family have known the Fitzpatricks very well, living across a waterway from them. While he has lived in Crystal River since the 1980s, his wife has been in Citrus County since the 1960s. He stated he has strong ties to the area.
“I have a rich history of service in Citrus County and my wife and I know many of the families the also call Crystal River their home,” Duncan wrote.
His career has primarily been in the electric utility industry, beginning as a line worker and working his way into positions of greater challenges and responsibilities. Since the start of his career, he has earned an Associate of Arts degree, as well as an Associate of Science degree, from Pasco-Hernando Community College (Brooksville Campus); and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Saint Leo College, where he graduated cum laude. He also attended a management internship program offered by the Rural Electrification Association taught at the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln. He currently is a safety coordinator with F & H Contractors.
Duncan has often held leadership positions in a number of civic organizations, and listed 13 of these on his resume.
Bonnie Fleck
Sixteen years ago, Fleck and her now-late husband moved here from Tampa to enjoy the small-town atmosphere, but her roots extend deeper than that.
“My parents had lived here since 1976 when Dad was a Florida Power engineer building the nuclear plant,” she wrote.
As for herself, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology, with a concentration is archeology, from the University of South Florida. She also minored in journalism. She has been a freelance writer for several decades.
Prior to starting her independent career as a writer, Fleck worked in government at both municipal and state levels, first for the city of Temple Terrace, then with the State Department of Health and Rehabilitation.
Part of her reason for putting in an application, she wrote, is her belief that people such as her are not often heard, such as the local restaurants and shop owners, who she believes have been overlooked. “It’s those who have been steadfast in the community whom we should be bolstering.”
She is also concerned about the environment, as well as Crystal River’s “hometown feel.”
“Once we lose nature, we can’t replace it,” she wrote. “There’s a lot to be said for peace, quiet, and knowing your neighbors. We’re losing that. I’d like the opportunity to slow down the demise of Utopia.”
Mindi Mulvie Hastings
This was not the first time Hastings has considered running for a seat on the Crystal River City Council.
“I had intentions of running, but it wasn’t the right time,” said Hastings. However, now that she is semi-retired, she said, she has the time needed to devote to the position had she been appointed.
In the meantime, Hastings served on the Crystal River Planning Commission, where she earned the respect of several past City Council members, where she demonstrated leadership skills, leading the commission for two years as its chairwoman.
Among those who know her on both a professional and personal basis is Jim Farley, a co-member of the Woodland Estates Home Owners Association, which Hastings currently heads as its president; she has also been its treasurer. Farley is a past City Council member who also was a mayor of Crystal River.
In her capacity on the Planning Commission, she was involved in decisions that managed growth and balance of retail and industry and housing. She was also part of the effort that led to the clean-up of moored and derelict boats at Kings Bay.
In the business world, Hastings said, has expertise in cost analysis, production and maintenance management, and with capital budgets. She currently heads her own consulting business in construction, as well as with retail store and real estate professionals.