230815-CC-additional candidates-Ken Frink

Ken Frink

It wasn’t quite by the “skin of their teeth,” but as the Aug. 4 deadline approached, three people had applied for consideration filling out the remainder of Patrick Fitzpatrick’s term on the Crystal River City Council until a vote is held in March 2024 that coincides with the primary. Up until then, the only person who had submitted an application was now-former City Manager Ken Frink, who was voted to the position at the council's Aug. 13 regular meeting.

On Aug. 1, both Bonnie Fleck and Mindi Mulvie Hastings submitted their applications, while Mike Duncan submitted his on the last day. Each of the three have been long-time residents of Crystal River. All profess a love for the city.

230815-CC-additional candidates-Mike Duncan

Mike Duncan
230815-CC-additional candidates-Bonnie Fleck

Bonnie Fleck
230815-CC-additional candidates-Mindi Mulvey Hastings

Mindi Mulvey Hastings