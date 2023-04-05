Ballfields at Whispering Pines Park will no longer include broken scoreboards and faulty wiring.
The Kiwanis Club of Inverness offered the Inverness city council Tuesday to replace the scoreboards at all six of the park’s ballfields.
Councilman Gene Davis, who has been a member of the Inverness Kiwanis Club for nearly 40 years, said the local organization raised nearly $1 million during the past decade to help youths across the county.
And paying to build the six scoreboards was a way to take money raised by Kiwanis and use it in a way children playing ball would benefit.
“Kiwanis Club of Inverness has raised money to serve the youth of Citrus County since 1925,” Inverness City Manager Eric Williams told the council.
Under the plan, the city will order the six scoreboards for a total of $26,364.88 through BSN Sports. The Kiwanis Club will give the city the money.
The city will also include a sponsor panel that will go on the bottom of the scoreboard. The sponsor panel is two foot high by eight foot wide and would depict Kiwanis Club of Inverness on the first line and Serving Citrus County youth since 1925 on the second line.
“We appreciate the hard work and valuable partnership with the Kiwanis Club
of Inverness in bringing this much needed project forward,” Williams said.
Also in city business, Councilman Davis asked the council to vote to approve moving the city’s floating boat docks out of Wallace Brooks Park.
Davis, who is also a boater, said that boaters don’t use the floating docks there because it is too far away from city attractions and the area is too isolated and in need of security if their boats are to be left there for several hours.
Davis asked that the council approve moving the floating docks instead to Liberty Park where he thinks boaters will use them.
Davis said that moving the boat docks is also a safety issue because the city plans to build its new beach at Wallace Brooks Park along Lake Henderson. Mixing swimmers and boats creates a safety concern, he said.
City Manager Eric Williams said that rather than voting on the measure Tuesday, he could bring the issue back to the council in two weeks for the council to discuss.
Davis agreed.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle.
