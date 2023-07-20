SOS Food Pantry

In this file photo, volunteers load essentials into waiting vehicles at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando as part of the SOS food pantry’s weekly food giveaway.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

FOOD PANTRIES & GIVEAWAYS

North Oak Church: Food and non-food items are available on the fourth Saturday of each month at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge. Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard. Items vary based on availability while supplies last. Intersection of North Citrus Springs and North Elkcam boulevards in Citrus Springs. Website: northoakbc.org.

