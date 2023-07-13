David Rittner was extremely happy he had discovered Congregation Beth Sholom.
The Centerville, Ohio resident was in Citrus County, along with his wife, visiting his mother-in-law. They were there to check up on her, as her health has been on the decline. In fact, his mother-in-law was now living with an older sister who lives nearby, and Rittner and his wife were in the process of determining what was the condition of his mother-in-law’s house; it was showing signs of aging.
However, he had grown concerned whether he would be able to attend shabbot (the Hebrew word for sabbath) services. Back in Ohio, he attends the Chabad where he lives. Chabad is an outreach program sponsored by the Lubavitch sect of ultra-orthodox Judaism, better known as Chasidic Judaism.
“I did a Google search for Chabad,” said Rittner following the Saturday morning service at Congregation Beth Sholom, in Beverly Hills. What he discovered left him dismayed. The nearest Chabads were in Ocala, Leesburg and Tampa. (There also is an Chabad in Clermont, in Lake County). Rittner couldn’t imagine traveling that far and that long. “Then, on a whim, when down here I googled ‘synagogues near me’ and this is what I discovered.”
So he reached out via phone and email. He couldn’t get through by phone. The line constantly rang busy. However, he did get a reply from Susan Johnson, the congregation’s president, as well as from Alisa Forman, who leads worship service. However, he almost didn’t get their messages until just before Friday evening, when he did hear from Forman. In Judaism, shabbot begins at sunset on Fridays and lasts until sunset on Saturdays. He also did hear back from Johnson before Saturday, but didn’t realize that until later.
His joy over being able to attend worship service was palpable, and Rittner even read from that week’s portion of the Haftorah, a series of short selections from the Book of Prophets that is read on a topic relating to the Torah reading and/or the occasion.
His enthusiasm wasn’t contained at the end of the service either, when he and another guest were invited to introduce themselves.
The membership present that Saturday were also glad that the guests attended. It made for a "minyan" (a minimum of 10 people), and that allowed those present who are in mourning to recite The Kaddish, the prayer for the deceased at worship service. Without a minyan, a mourner must recite The Kaddish alone, perhaps at one’s home.
At Congregation Beth Sholom, the minyan consisted of both men and women. In Orthodox Judaism, only men may make up a minyan. However, a male at least age 13 and who has been bar mitzvahed is considered a man and may thus be included in order to make a minyan.
There is also a division within the Conservative movement, known as Conservadox, which more closely hews to what is termed Modern Orthodox tradition. However restrictions such as men and women praying separately and divided by a structure that blocks the view of one from the other is mandated, thus women cannot be considered for a minyan.