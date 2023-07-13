Congregation Beth Sholom Temple

David Rittner, a Centerville, Ohio, resident visiting Citrus County, recently attended a worship service at Congregation Beth Shalom in Beverly Hills. 

David Rittner was extremely happy he had discovered Congregation Beth Sholom.

The Centerville, Ohio resident was in Citrus County, along with his wife, visiting his mother-in-law. They were there to check up on her, as her health has been on the decline. In fact, his mother-in-law was now living with an older sister who lives nearby, and Rittner and his wife were in the process of determining what was the condition of his mother-in-law’s house; it was showing signs of aging.

230714-CC-synagogue-Alisa Forman 2

Alisa Forman serves as both the rabbi and the cantor at Congregation Beth Sholom.