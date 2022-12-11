Naloxone

Naloxone, a medication that's used to treat opioid overdoses

 Keith Srakocic/AP Photo

Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Florida for free or low cost.

With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.”

