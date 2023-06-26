Tony's Produce Market 5

Tony's Produce Market in Crystal River offers an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, jellys, honey and other Florida specialty items for purchase.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
Tony's Produce Market 1

Maranda Lively places produce in a bin at Tony's Produce Market in Crystal River.

Tomatoes so juicy that one bite dribbles down your arm and off your elbow — and so flavorful that they actually taste like tomatoes.

Local corn on the cob so sweet it’s like eating dessert.

Tony's Produce Market 8

Tony's Produce Market is a reader favorite fruit and vegetable stand in Crystal River.
Tony's Produce Market 7

Maranda Lively places potatoes in a bin for customers at Tony's Produce Market.
Tony's Produce Market 3

Victoria Perez sorts and places pineapples onto the shelf at Tony's Produce Market in Crystal River.
Tony's Produce Market 6

Fresh, ripe peaches sit for the taking at Tony's Produce Market in Crystal River.
Tony's Produce Market 2

Fresh, ripe fruits like these, as well as vegetables are stacked and sorted throughout the produce market.
Tony's Produce Market 4

Tony's Produce Market is a fixture in Crystal River for those wanting fresh fruits and vegetables as well as other Florida favorites.

