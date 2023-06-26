Tomatoes so juicy that one bite dribbles down your arm and off your elbow — and so flavorful that they actually taste like tomatoes.
Local corn on the cob so sweet it’s like eating dessert.
Bushels of ripe peaches, piles of fresh-picked greens — and watermelons!
Recently, the Chronicle asked its readers on Facebook: Other than the chain grocery stores, where in Citrus County do you buy fresh produce?
Here are the places readers recommended for fresh produce:
Tony’s Produce Market in Crystal River
454 Northeast 3rd Street, Crystal River, FL 34429
352- 228-4119
Email: tonysproducemarket@gmail.com
“Always fresh and great customer service. Tony is the best.” — Bonnie Rosenberger
“Fresh, friendly service, affordable, and you are supporting a small local business.” — Friends of Manatees
Super Fruit in Floral City
10815 E. Bushnell Rd, Floral City
“Wonderful people, friendly. Good produce and prices.” — Sandy Cross
Snow's Market in Beverly Hills
6976 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-489-4933
“Best produce, best customer service and always a happy place. They'll accommodate special requests and they give back to the community! I'll also stop for anyone selling their produce from the back of their truck. Neighbors helping neighbors. As it should be.” — Michele Magnuson
Hernando Fresh Market (also known as Hernando Farmers Market) in Hernando
1996 N Florida Ave, Hernando, FL 34442
352-419-4833
“They are the nicest people. I have been going there for over a decade and you always find little treats. Plus, the Cajun boiled peanuts are the best and I love boiled peanuts.” — Michelle Cooley-Wright
“They’re the greatest for their FRESH! Produce. They also partner with The Path for their FRESH organic produce.” — Sharon Watkins
Dixie Harvest Produce in Homosassa
5240 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34448, one mile south of Homosassa Post Office
352-628-6005
“Dixie Harvest, they're great! The best hand-selected produce!” — Barbara Don Shook
Farmer's Market at the Depot in Inverness
First and third Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. at the Inverness Depot/Liberty Park
218a N Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34450
“Fresher, and helps local farmers.” — Ralph Blow
Owens Produce in Dunnellon
20145 SW 111th Pl, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (the white tent across from Walmart)
352-427-1123
“I live in Citrus Springs, but I buy all my produce at Owens in Dunnellon.” — Lisa Field
Hatfield's Orchard U Pick Blueberry Peach & Nectarine Farm and Tree Nursery in Crystal River
2659 N Virginia Rd, Crystal River, FL 34428 (1.5 miles from US Highway 19/98, down the street from COPP Brewery & Prohibition Grill).
Blueberries (April-June), Peaches/Nectarines (April-June), Citrus Oranges & Grapefruit (November-January), Muscadine Grapes, Mulberries and Elderberries along with a small and expanding nursery with trees for sale.
352-794-1176
Email: lauradodds2121@gmail.com
Suggested by Maggie Hughes
Cannon Farms in Dunnellon
11801 SW 180th avenue , Dunnellon, FL, 34432
352-484-7329
Website: Cannonfarms.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cannonfarmlife
“Fresh, local — support your local farms, people, or we won’t have them anymore! Truth!” — Jackie Toren
(Currently closed for the season, but worth putting on your to-do list. Cannon Farms is known for its 30-plus acre sunflower trail)
What others had to say:
“Wherever you buy, buy from small local produce businesses. Remember, the owner of those produce markets HAND SELECT the produce you are buying from many years of experience. The big box stores order over the phone. They never see what's coming until it hits the floor — after many packing houses and cooler warehouses. Then distributed.
BUY LOCAL! BUY FRESH! SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS!” — Jeff Rogers
“There is a young man who sells his produce right next to Robin's Country Kitchen Restaurant (6689 S Florida Ave, Floral City, FL 34436). He is disabled and sets up and tears down all by himself. Everything is always fresh and delicious and he is always reasonable. He is in a motorized wheelchair. He does that to help his mother. This kid is an inspiration and a hero.” — Michele Ingoglia
“I get produce from the house near the bridge on Gospel Island Road (in Inverness), because it’s right by me and they grow beautiful vegetables!” — Patricia Hammack