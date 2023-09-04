If you’ve driven by the Suncoast Parkway interchange off State Road 44, you’ll notice all the trees down and construction equipment parked on the north side of the road.
In case you needed visible evidence of the Suncoast 2 toll road extension, this is it.
Land-clearing just east of the Pine Ridge entrance along County Road 486 started in April. Now crews are working on the other end. The entire extension from C.R. 486 to the existing terminus at State Road 44 should take about three years, according to the Florida Department of transportation (FDOT).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is extending the Suncoast Parkway three miles northward from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
It is estimated the project will cost $103 million and construction is expected to continue through late 2026.
In December, the state announced the extension of the Suncoast Parkway all the way to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million.
The extension from State Road 44 to U.S. 19 will still be done in segments:
• After the phase from State Road 44 to County Road 486 is completed, it will move from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue).
• The last leg – from County Road 495 to U.S. 19 – is programmed for construction from 2026 to 2028.
When completed, the parkway is expected to move traffic faster and easier through Citrus County and enhance hurricane evacuations.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.