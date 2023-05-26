Having life jackets aboard one’s vessel isn’t enough. Make sure life jackets are readily accessible and everyone puts one on before leaving the dock.
Federal, state and local laws require that every vessel have a life jacket for each person on board that vessel. These laws go on to say that these life jackets must be “readily accessible in case they are needed in an emergency.”
The concept of “readily accessible” confuses many boaters. Those in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary know this to be true because they find life jackets in the strangest places when conducting vessel safety checks. Readily accessible means that you can instantly locate, remove, distribute and put on life jackets in the fastest time possible.
A life jacket is not considered readily accessible when stored in the bottom of a locker, kept in its original plastic bag inside a zipped storage bag, or left down in the bilge where it can become partially destroyed by lack of proper care.
“I’ve been told by some people that they know how to swim, so they don’t need a life jacket,” Linda Jones, USCG Auxiliary of Crystal River said. “According to the latest U.S. Coast Guard statistics (2021), 83% of those who drowned in boating incidents were not wearing life jackets. Many of them knew how to swim, but that doesn’t help if you’re injured, in high seas or are submersed in cold water and become hypothermic.”
It’s important to mention that boaters should make sure that the life jackets they have onboard fit the passengers who are coming with them. Extenders can be purchased that attach to the straps for larger passengers.
Children are the most vulnerable. Florida law states that if a child is under 6 years old while underway on a vessel that is less than 26 feet long, they must wear a life jacket. When going into the Gulf, children 12 and under must wear a life jacket. Children grow fast, and it is important to make sure to check the sizing of child-sized life jackets frequently.
"Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! My vessel is taking on water fast! We’re sinking!" This is a scenario in which no boater wants to take part. Thank goodness everyone knew where the life jackets were before they left the dock … but did everyone put on a life jacket? If the answer is no, then answer this question next: Which one of your family members do you want to rescue? Chances are not everyone can be rescued. Be a good example for children and other passengers. Put a life jacket on before heading out on the water.
Don’t forget about the dog if they come on the boat. Dogs can swim, but for how long? If thrown overboard, a dog will panic and begin swimming in any direction. They might not head towards land or might not even be near land. Eventually they will become exhausted and drown.
Like having a seat belt on before a vehicle collision, having a life jacket on before being thrown into the water can mean the difference between life and death.
To learn more, take the next in-person U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 8 at the USCG AUX/DAV building, 501 SE 7th Ave., Crystal River. Cost is $40; they offer discounts for families. To register, contact Linda Jones at ljones1501@gmail.com.