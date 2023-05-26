Cayla's Coats 1

Jessica Barnes hangs life jackets on a new Cayla’s Coats kiosk at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Cayla’s Coats initiative is a life vest loaner station that provides flotation devices meant to prevent drowning. Barnes lost her daughter, Cayla, at age 20 months to a drowning accident. This is the fourth Cayla’s Coats loaner station within Citrus County.

 Photo by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Having life jackets aboard one’s vessel isn’t enough. Make sure life jackets are readily accessible and everyone puts one on before leaving the dock.

Federal, state and local laws require that every vessel have a life jacket for each person on board that vessel. These laws go on to say that these life jackets must be “readily accessible in case they are needed in an emergency.”

