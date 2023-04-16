A new highway designated as Route 66 captured the imagination of Americans in the 1950’s. Before the advent of today’s interstate highways, people from the North and Midwest used Route 66 to enjoy the freedom of the open road on their way to California. They imagined the adventures they would have along the way. Even today it’s not unusual to see Route 66 signs at classic car shows and on motorcycle patches remembering the allure of The Mother Road. I recently met Citrus County Meals on Wheels volunteer Bob Samson who proudly wore a shirt emblazoned with Route 66 memorabilia at a local event.
The CBS broadcasting network decided to take advantage of the highway’s fame by developing a weekly TV show titled simply “Route 66”. Two buddies would cruise the open highway on a quest to explore America in a dramatic series. It did not hurt ratings that both men were young and handsome and they traveled in a sleek new Chevy Corvette. Martin Milner and George Maharis starred as “Tod Stiles” and “Buz Murdock”, respectively. Many younger viewers tuned in to live vicariously through the actor’s journey of self-discovery across America’s roads.
“Route 66” premiered on October 7, 1960 immediately after the conclusion of the second Kennedy-Nixon Presidential debate. It enjoyed an enviable timeslot on the CBS Friday night schedule, nestled between Clint Eastwood’s “Rawhide” and Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone”. Chevrolet generously provided the duo with the latest Corvette models every year. Coincidentally, GM reported a 230% increase in Corvette sales during the duration of the series.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The show was shot completely on location for its entire run, but very few episodes were actually filmed on its namesake road. For the next four years, the cast and crew traveled across America (and Canada as well). Their entourage included two semi-trailers, an auto transport and a bus. Martin Milner brought his wife and children along for the adventure and they later told real-life stories of being on the road with their family. He remarked that “Judy and the children travel with the show most of the time. That’s one of the reasons I enjoy this show so much”. Maharis developed a life-threatening illness during Season Three and was replaced by Glenn Corbett as “Linc Case” for the duration.
During the third season, the “Route 66” crew and stars came to Florida to film some episodes in the series. The producer decided that the Crystal River and Weeki Wachee areas would be perfect settings for one of the chapters. The caravan of equipment and staff rolled into Crystal River on March 10, 1963 and filming started the next week. Crystal River storefronts on Main Street were used as the “props” for some scenes. Crystal River residents Doris Morgan and Fay Duffy were tapped as stand-ins for the stars during some scenes. Other Crystal River folk were used as background extras. The Wander Inn restaurant was used for both interior and exterior shots. [The restaurant burned down a few years later]
The stars and crew stayed at the Paradise Point resort in Crystal River. They posed for pictures and graciously signed autographs during their time in Citrus County. Bowling had become a passion for the crew during their sojourns – so they traveled to Inverness’ Sportsman’s Bowl lanes and enjoyed a few strings with the locals. They impressed everyone as “regular guys” and quickly won the hearts of our residents.
Much of the episode was filmed at Weeki Wachee, where Milner was cast as a maintenance worker who
helped to rescue a mermaid. It was broadcast on April 5, 1963 – just a few short weeks after filming. Most Citrus County residents were glued to their TV screens that night to see their familiar buildings and neighbors highlighted on national TV.The series returned to the Tampa area the following year to film the conclusion of the show. After years of traveling, “Tod Stiles” married a Tampa real estate agent played by Barbara Eden. “Jeannie” must have granted Milner his wish because he was cast in the hit TV show “Adam 12” a few years later. Martin Milner and his wife Judy remained happily married until his death in 2015 at the age of 83.
The roster of the show’s co-stars over the years reads like a who’s who of actors of that period. How many of these stars do you remember? Star Trek’s William Shatner and DeForest Kelley were featured in separate installments. (thankfully Shatner was not allowed to “sing”). Happy Days’ Tom Bosley and Marian Ross were on separate shows. Also, Peter Lorre; Lon Chaney, Jr; Boris Karloff; Ed Asner; Alan Alda; Diane Baker; Martin Balsam; Ed Begley; Theodore Bikel; Edgar Buchanan; James Caan; James Coburn; Joan Crawford; Robert Duvall; Barbara Eden; Anne Francis; Peter Graves; Sessue Hayakawa; Joey Heatherton; David Janssen; George Kennedy; Cloris Leachman; Jack Lord; Tina Louise; Dorothy Malone; E.G. Marshall; Lee Marvin; Walter Matthau; Darren McGavin; J. Carrol Nash; Julie Newmar; Leslie “Don’t call me Shirley” Nielsen; Slim Pickens; Suzanne Pleshette; Stefanie Powers; Robert Redford; Soupy Sales; Martin Sheen; Rod Steiger; Inger Stevens; Rip Torn; Jessica Walter; Jack Warden; Tuesday Weld; James Whitmore; and Dick York.