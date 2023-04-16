A new highway designated as Route 66 captured the imagination of Americans in the 1950’s. Before the advent of today’s interstate highways, people from the North and Midwest used Route 66 to enjoy the freedom of the open road on their way to California. They imagined the adventures they would have along the way. Even today it’s not unusual to see Route 66 signs at classic car shows and on motorcycle patches remembering the allure of The Mother Road. I recently met Citrus County Meals on Wheels volunteer Bob Samson who proudly wore a shirt emblazoned with Route 66 memorabilia at a local event.

The CBS broadcasting network decided to take advantage of the highway’s fame by developing a weekly TV show titled simply “Route 66”. Two buddies would cruise the open highway on a quest to explore America in a dramatic series. It did not hurt ratings that both men were young and handsome and they traveled in a sleek new Chevy Corvette. Martin Milner and George Maharis starred as “Tod Stiles” and “Buz Murdock”, respectively. Many younger viewers tuned in to live vicariously through the actor’s journey of self-discovery across America’s roads.

