Citrus County has been honored nationally for its use of best practices to help the public.
It received five achievement awards from the National Association of Counties (NACO), which recognizes innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
The following county divisions and programs were recognized:
• Citrus County Animal Services, for its "Can I Read to You?" program, where students come to the county shelter and read to dogs and cats.
• Citrus County Growth Management, for its Building Enterprise Digital Interface Phase I, which involved scanning and digitizing 20 years' worth of county permitting records
• Citrus County Library Services, for its Compassionate Care Kits, designed to benefit caregivers and their loved ones who are living with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other memory issues.
• Citrus County Systems Management, for its "Scripting for Security, Standardization, & Savings," an information technology (IT) initiative that increased employee efficiency.
• Citrus County Visitors & Convention Bureau, for its "Step into Awesome Brand Campaign," a marketing strategy that includes content about manatee education, conservation, and protection.
“I am excited about the announcement of Citrus County being awarded five national achievement awards from NACO," County Administrator Steve Howard said. "The Board of County Commissioners and staff work tirelessly to implement best practices to provide excellence in public service to the citizens of Citrus County.
The accomplishment, he said, "recognizes the efficient, effective, and forward-thinking ideas and programs that exemplify Citrus County government and the work they do to assist our residents.”
County staff involved in these award-winning programs will be recognized at the regular County Commission meeting at 1 p.m. June 20 at 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
