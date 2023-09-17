Since turning the historic Crown Hotel into Crown Court Assisted Living Facility in 2004, owners Cary and Brenda Jensen have worked to provide their residents with a full range of health care opportunities at the facility so residents and staff wouldn’t have to leave the facility and travel for podiatry or optical appointments, etc.
The one thing that they’ve yet to be able to provide for their residents is on-site dental care.
“This has been a huge, huge need, and we’ve searched for 20 years,” Cary Jensen said. “The problem is Medicare and Medicaid.
“Most providers don’t take Medicaid and a few take Medicare. So, it’s generally personal pay to see a dentist,” he said. That, and the manpower it takes to get our residents to a dentist – there are so many obstacles for us to get our people good dental care.”
This past week, many, if not most of Jensen’s 40 residents received dental cleanings, x-rays and treatment in a giant, state-of-the-art luxury fifth-wheel Vera Medical Vehicle, in collaboration with Vera Healthcare, parked a short walk from the Crown Court back door.
Vera Healthcare and its advanced network of clinical providers and health care operations facilities, is deploying a fleet of these mobile health care clinics providing dental services and health assessments to assisted living facilities in Florida.
The mobile clinics will make stops in 50 counties across the state to help address health care accessibility challenges with collaboration from communities, facilities and organizations in each region.
The clinics are being held as part of a campaign to address care gaps for seniors and escalating demands for preventative care across Florida.
These initial mobile clinics will focus on dental care, with additional health care services and checkups also planned for a return visit, including EEG and ECG, primary care checks and medical monitoring
These mobile clinics, however, are not open to the general public. Rather, they have pre-planned stops in 50 counties across the state.
Jensen heard about this program, which costs him nothing, when Dharma Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Medical Vehicles, made a cold call to Crown Court as he was driving all over Florida, looking for communities where his company’s services were needed.
Jensen said his first question was, “Do you take Medicaid?” followed by, “Can you come here to my facility?”
“This is what I’ve been looking for for 20 years,” he said.
“Florida is facing urgent demand for preventive care, and the problem is even more significant for vulnerable aging populations that are often waiting months to schedule appointments through Medicare or Medicaid,” Dharma Nukarapu said. “More than 6.6 million Floridians were living in HPSAs (Health Professional Shortage Areas) as of September 2020, and by 2035, the population aged 75 and older will increase by 74 percent.
“With this initial campaign, we want to demonstrate the untapped potential of mobile clinics to close care gaps and improve access to clinicians,” he said.
Right now, Nukarapu said, the 55 Vera units that will be traveling to facilities all over Florida are booked for the next six months, but he hopes to launch more in the future.
To learn more about the Vera Mobile Medical Vehicle campaign, or to sign up your facility for services, visit www.vera medicalvehicles.com/florida -compaign.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.