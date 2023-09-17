Crown Court dental bus visit

This past week, residents of Crown Court Assisted Living Facility in Inverness were part of an initial mobile dental health program of Vera Healthcare / Vera Medical Vehicles. Vera is launching 55 of these mobile health care units to go to pre-scheduled facilities in 50 Florida counties in the next six months.

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

Since turning the historic Crown Hotel into Crown Court Assisted Living Facility in 2004, owners Cary and Brenda Jensen have worked to provide their residents with a full range of health care opportunities at the facility so residents and staff wouldn’t have to leave the facility and travel for podiatry or optical appointments, etc.

The one thing that they’ve yet to be able to provide for their residents is on-site dental care.

