Summertime brings sunshine, more hours outside and an increased risk of bug bites and stings. Insects like mosquitoes, ticks, bees and spiders are often harmless, but sometimes their bites and stings can spread disease or cause dangerous allergic reactions and infections.

An insect bite releases saliva and stings release venom that can cause skin to become red, swollen and itchy. When symptoms last longer than a few days, or they become worse, medical intervention may be required.

