Gerry Mulligan, publisher emeritus of the Citrus County Chronicle, is a man of many talents.
He was at the Coastal Region Library recently to promote his book — “Out the Window” — a compilation of years of his Chronicle column of the same name. Special assistance was provided by another Mulligan, Hunter. Hunter is Gerry’s special helper after providing “poop in the shoe” for literary motivation.
Mulligan spent 43 years “on the beat” at the Chronicle, which he joined at the urging of the then owner and publisher, the late David Arthurs, in 1978.
Trina Murphy, former director of operations, took over as publisher in August 2021 upon Mulligan’s retirement.
He joined the Chronicle as editor in 1978 when the Chronicle was a weekly paper, but he later transformed it into a daily publication. As publisher in 1990, he helped expand the publishing company throughout west central Florida.
Mulligan has also been with the Florida Press Association for 30 years on its board and as a past president
After talking about his book and career to the well-attended session in Crystal River, he signed many books for the audience. Ultimately, he ran out of books to autograph and had to run to his car retrieve more.
All the tales
“Out the Window” is a good read about daily happenings while he was at the helm of the paper. Some are funny, some are sad, and some are about battles with politicians and folks who were disgruntled. As a publisher, you will always get compliments and complaints; that’s part of the job, Mulligan said.
He recalled that while shopping in a local grocery story one day, he connected with a disgruntled gentleman in his 80s who was unhappy about something in the Chronicle. So much so, he said, that he hit Mulligan on the head with a package of pork chops.
He reminisced about how B.R. Quinn was a great sheriff during his time in office. In relating one anecdote, Mulligan said there was a guy in prison who was one of the best tile men in the county. When Burger King needed to be tiled, Quinn would take him to the restaurant later in the evening to do the job.
After returning the prisoner to his cell, the sheriff forgot to lock the cell. The man later escaped, and the sheriff lost his election to Charlie Dean after that episode.
Former Florida State Rep. Nancy Argenziano was always feisty, Mulligan recalled, but popular and always did her job well.
“She was a tough cookie,” Mulligan said.
While visiting in the Capitol in Tallahassee one time, Mulligan was sitting in the gallery along with schoolchildren to observe the legislative session. Argenziano saw him there, she yelled out, “that man tells lies about me in the newspaper,” he said.
But Mulligan and Argenziano are still good friends today.
Mulligan became a real magnet for poisonous snakes — cottonmouths/water moccasins — and spent some time in the hospital after one bit him. Thank goodness, he said, the hospital had the right antivenom. That wasn’t his only encounter with poisonous snakes, as one can read in his book.
He was “screamed at by sheriffs, maligned by politicians and ultimately had poop in his shoe from his own dog.” That’s also all in the book.
Beginnings
Mulligan grew up in New York. His family was Irish, and he related that his Irish grandmother was quite the storyteller. The kids used to love to sit around listening to her tales: “some were true, some were not true,” he said, like when she told of fighting off the British soldiers. But, he said, it sounded good to them.
Mulligan came here to study pre-law at St. Leo College. This was during segregation. His intent was to later transfer to the University of Florida, where he was already accepted, but that never happened.
As editor of the college newspaper, he ended up being suspended from the college for his articles and had Ku Klux Klan crosses put up on his property.
Afterward, he earned support from Pulitzer Prize-winner Lucy Morgan of the St. Petersburg (Tampa Bay) Times and from the famed television journalist Walter Cronkite. He later went back to college.
Not just paperwork
Mulligan is a community activist who is really cares about his home. He saw the need to start the United Way in Citrus County and helped lead the way to accomplish that along with Steve and Jewel Lamb and Wilson Burns. “We started the local United Way,” he said.
He was also a major part of bringing the YMCA to Citrus County and raising funds to build it. “We raised 8.5 million dollars,” he said.
The now active YMCA has already had an expansion and there are more plans in the works, with talk of building a branch in Inverness.
Citrus County is a very giving community, Mulligan noted. And the needs of a community are important, and the newspaper is a good way to get the word out, he said.
“That is the best use of a newspaper,” he said. “It’s great to see good things happen here.”
Hyper-local focus
“Out the Window,” is replete with “lessons learned from looking out the window at Florida’s best small newspaper,” as it reads on the back of his book.
Even after the Chronicle went from a weekly paper to a daily paper under Mulligan’s direction, the company never missed putting out a newspaper during his reign.
That record stands today.
Newspapers and writing are in Mulligan’s blood. Some newspapers are no longer printing today or are down to two to three days a week or have gone completely to an online format. The Chronicle is still a daily paper focusing mainly on local news and happenings.
“Out the Window” can be purchase online or from Mulligan himself.
Mulligan is married to Janet, a fused-glass artist. They have four children and 11 grandchildren and two dogs.
One of those dogs is Hunter, who continues to poop in his shoe.