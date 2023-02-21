Gerry Mulligan, publisher emeritus of the Citrus County Chronicle, is a man of many talents.

He was at the Coastal Region Library recently to promote his book — “Out the Window” — a compilation of years of his Chronicle column of the same name. Special assistance was provided by another Mulligan, Hunter. Hunter is Gerry’s special helper after providing “poop in the shoe” for literary motivation.

