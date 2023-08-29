Citrus County residents are likely to still feel the wrath of Hurricane Idalia when they wake up Wednesday.
It was expected to make landfall later in the morning near the Big Bend area of Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm
At press time, emergency management officials were concerned about a catastrophic storm surge of 12 feet, 60-80 mph sustained winds and gusts over 100 mph.
A storm surge that high would devastate coastal Citrus. Inland areas would see home and property damage from the winds.
Following the storm, county response teams will be going door-to-door to help people who may be trapped in homes. The county will do an initial damage assessment Wednesday and then a detailed assessment will be given to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with financial assistance.
Don’t venture out until storm passes
The safest thing for residents to do if the storm is still going on is to stay put until it passes. Don’t venture out until you get the all-clear from emergency officials. If you evacuated, return home only when officials say it is safe, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
“It is critically important that you do not attempt to go outside until the winds have calmed down significantly,” according to Florida State University’s (FSU) Emergency Management Department. “Keep in mind that, unlike the start of the storm, there is now a ton of debris out there that can fly around a lot more easily.”
Refrain from sightseeing. Many people are injured or killed walking or driving around after the storm. Live power lines, gas leaks, dangling tree branches, flooding, damaged roadways and dangerous wildlife (snakes, alligators) can be life-threatening, according to FSU.
Effects from a Cat 3 hurricane
Idalia is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane because wind speeds will be from 111-129 mph. That is considered a major hurricane.
With speeds that high, well-built framed homes may incur major damage, including the removal of roof decking and gable ends, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Trees could be snapped or uprooted, blocking roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.
What to do when Idalia goes away
The NWS released these recommendations for residents to follow once Hurricane Idalia passes:
• Once home, drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. If you must go out, watch for fallen objects in the road, downed electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads, and sidewalks that might collapse.
• Walk carefully around the outside of your home to check for loose power lines, gas leaks, and structural damage.
• Stay out of any building if you smell gas, if floodwaters remain around the building, if the building or home was damaged by fire, or if the authorities have not declared it safe.
• Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms in areas dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage. Review generator safety.
• Use battery-powered flashlights. Do not use candles. Turn on your flashlight before entering a vacated building. The battery could produce a spark that could ignite leaking gas, if present.
Shelter locations
Here are the Citrus County shelter locations that will remain open throughout the storm:
• Central Ridge Elementary, 185 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
• Citrus High School, 600 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
• Citrus Springs Middle School, 150 W Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs (general population).
• Forest Ridge Elementary, 2927 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando (special needs).
• Renaissance Center, 3630 W. Educational Path, Lecanto (pet-friendly).
Garbage collections
Waste Management is suspending recycling collection service in Citrus County and Crystal River through the remainder of the week.
The company is also suspending all residential, commercial, and roll-off collection services in Citrus County and Crystal River on Wednesday, August 30.
Visit www.wmfloridastorm.com for updated information regarding impacts to garbage service, as well as resumption of service details after the storm has passed.
River and lake conditions
Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), said the Withlacoochee River and its watershed should be able to absorb a good amount of rain from this storm
“Depending on which areas receive heavy rainfall, the Withlacoochee River could rise substantially in the days and weeks following the storm,” Fulkerson said. “The river is currently well below flood stage and rainfall from Idalia is not expected to cause flooding along the Withlacoochee from the Green Swamp through Lake Rousseau.”
Emergency numbers
Police, Fire, Medical Emergencies: 9-1-1
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Administration: 352-726-4488
Citrus County Health Department: 352-527-0068
Citrus County Public Works: 352-527-5477
Citrus County School Board: 352-726-1931
City of Inverness Administration: 352-726-2611
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Division: 352-249-2700.
City of Crystal River Administration: 352-795-4216 x301
City of Crystal River Public Works: 352-795-6149
Florida Highway Patrol: 1-866-369-4613
American Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter): 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Duke Energy, Florida – (to report outages) 1-800-228-8485
SECO Energy – (to report outages): 1-800-732-6141
Withlacoochee River Electric Company: 352-567-5133
Emergency Management Information Line 352-249–2775