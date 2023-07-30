After six years of careful excavation and study, a collection of Native American artifacts has finally returned to Citrus County, finding their new home at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in Inverness. The artifacts were unearthed from the Bowman and Providence sites, two significant archaeological locations that faced potential disturbance due to highway construction.
In July 2017, construction work commenced on the Lecanto Highway (County Road 491) from Laurel Street to Lee Ann Lane in Lecanto. However, before the project could begin in earnest, officials recognized the importance of preserving and understanding the history of the area. Citrus County’s Technical Services Director, Walt Eastmond, collaborated closely with the Citrus County Historical Resources Division and the archaeological survey group SEARCH to ensure that the sites were thoroughly surveyed and any artifacts were carefully recovered.
Archaeologist Greg Hendryx, who led the excavation efforts, recently delivered 11 boxes filled with significant findings from the unique Citrus County sites to the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum. Among the notable discoveries at the Bowman site is a large pond, locally known as Morrison Pond. The origin of this body of water remains uncertain, with conflicting reports on whether it was a spring-fed pool or a stagnant water body. In the past, some locals claimed to have witnessed active water flow, making it a potential stopping point for both wildlife and early humans who sought sustenance in the area.
Adjacent to the pond, a stone quarry abundant in chert was also discovered during the excavation. Chert, a valuable resource for crafting arrowheads and stone tools, would have been highly appealing to Florida’s earliest inhabitants. While no conclusive evidence of a long-term settlement was found, the presence of these artifacts hints at the possibility that indigenous hunters frequented the site. It could have served as a temporary campsite for these hunters to collect raw materials from the nearby quarry, fashion new arrowheads and tools, and hunt local wildlife before returning to their home base.
With the artifacts safely returned to Citrus County, plans are now in motion to share these remarkable discoveries and the captivating stories they tell about the region’s past. Both residents and visitors will have the opportunity to explore the rich heritage of the area at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum. The museum aims to provide insights into the lives and practices of Native American communities that once thrived in Citrus County.
For those interested in learning more about the museum and its upcoming exhibits, additional information can be found at www.cccourthouse.org. The artifacts’ return stands as a testament to the county’s commitment to preserving its historical heritage and sharing it with the public for generations to come.