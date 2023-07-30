artfacts

After six years of careful excavation and study, a collection of Native American artifacts has finally returned to Citrus County, finding their new home at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in Inverness. The artifacts were unearthed from the Bowman and Providence sites, two significant archaeological locations that faced potential disturbance due to highway construction.

In July 2017, construction work commenced on the Lecanto Highway (County Road 491) from Laurel Street to Lee Ann Lane in Lecanto. However, before the project could begin in earnest, officials recognized the importance of preserving and understanding the history of the area. Citrus County’s Technical Services Director, Walt Eastmond, collaborated closely with the Citrus County Historical Resources Division and the archaeological survey group SEARCH to ensure that the sites were thoroughly surveyed and any artifacts were carefully recovered.

