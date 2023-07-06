Tracy Valdez, who lives a stone’s throw from Snow’s Country Market and who has benefitted from Georgia Snow’s kindness said:
“Miss Georgia and Snow’s Country Market means a lot to me. I grew up here in Holder, and going to visit for the fresh fruit has been a big part of my childhood memories.
“She's helped my family in so many ways, from helping us with food when we didn't have any to allowing us to use her parking lot for the car washes for my son Slade.
“Over the past 30 years, I've watched her help so many people in the community, even some who didn't deserve it. She even helps the stray cats in the neighborhood.
“Now today my daughter goes over there all the time either to get fresh fruits or just socialize with the girls. It's part of her childhood now.
“I would hate to see it go,” Valdez said. “I love sitting at my window watching the customers go in and out. And of course I love having fresh fruits and vegetables right across the street — very convenient.”
Lisalynn Bourn, a donor on Snow’s GoFundMe page, wrote:
“I hope this place can get back to what it used to be. I won't lie, I was shocked to see it a few weeks ago. Found a few kirby cukes and left broken-hearted. I’ve been coming here since it was a tiny (produce) stand … I used to buy a single peach (there) a few times a week.
“Keep your head up, Georgia. I have faith Snow's will once again be full of produce and customers.”
Nikki Durante, who has organized fundraising car washes at Snow’s Country Market, said:
“My heart goes out to her. She’s a very hard-working woman and has been through a lot since her husband died, and it is definitely an iconic place. She’s always helped everyone in need, and she’s never turned anyone away.”
