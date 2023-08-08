Editor’s Note: This is the first of several articles centered on the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report, which was presented to Inverness City Council members at their regular meeting on Aug. 1.
Placing a phone call to Inverness City Hall results in the following pre-recorded message: “Welcome to the City of Inverness. Small town done right.” That’s the way city leaders want it to remain, yet they also want to prepare for what may lie ahead in the future.
What was presented to the City Council at the Aug. 1 regular meeting provided possible insights as they listened to Jaimison Sloboden and Peter Quintanila, two representatives from Michael Baker International who had conducted a study that focused on two components: a medical arts district and a corridor study draft report.
“We found that your city is very precious,” said Sloboden in his opening remarks. He then launched into how the study was broken into the following components:
• Transportation
• Housing
• Retail
• Creation of a medical arts district
“We have the purpose of the project … to build and improve the economy, make it safe and livable. From that, and through interacting with folks here during workshops and with the staff, we were able to kind of hone in on that,” he said. “These are guiding principles for you to focus on as you try to implement and see things happen.” He again repeated that Inverness is a great small town and that a lot of “bones” are already in place.
At the start, Sloboden addressed the main road entry leading into and out of Inverness.
“The focus really is on what’s happening on State Road 44, your main street. It’s a very busy road and that’s not going to change for a lot of reasons,” he said. “It’s both an asset and also a challenge.”
From there, he said that the challenge stems from there being no alternative to alleviate the traffic, which experiences heavy use throughout the day. The area in and around Inverness doesn’t make it feasible to construct a bypass, as it is bordered by waterways and wildlife management areas. He reiterated that these two conditions are what make it both an asset and a challenge, with the latter being how to mitigate the traffic flow. It led to a comment from Councilman Cabot McBride that it can take an inordinate amount of time to drive from one end of Inverness to the other side.
“Getting from Point A to Point B is getting more difficult with each day,” McBride said.
At a later point in his presentation, Sloboden touched upon pedestrian safety, particularly increasing crossing times at traffic lights, since Inverness has a large segment of its population composed of senior citizens.
RETAIL
Michael Baker International, he said, brought in another company, Parker and Associates, out of Jacksonville, which specializes in retail market research for both commercial and residential companies looking to enter a municipality to set up, to determine whether there is viability.
“They have a lot of experience in this part of the state and supporting local developers in confirming their choices and locations inside the developments,” he said. “So, I think they came forward with a lot of good information.”
One piece of information is rental rates per square foot. The average in Inverness is $9.38, while statewide the average is approximately $21 per square foot. That low rate serves as an indicator that the local economy might not be strong.
DEMOGRAPHICS
Inverness, as well as Citrus County as a whole, is the oldest county, age-wise, in Florida. Part of the reason for that is both entities offer amenities that senior citizens find attractive. But it does come at a cost.
“Generally, the household income is a little bit lower with a poverty rate of around 15 percent,” he said. However, due to a lack of jobs in manufacturing and other major types of employers, attracting younger buyers, especially households with young children, is a drawback.
MEDICAL ARTS DISTRICT
A positive aspect for Inverness that was emphasized is the creation of a medical arts district, which is approximately 60 acres adjacent to the downtown district. As a positive, it would serve as both an economic incentive, with high-paying salaries, potentially drawing in young families, as well as the construction of new office buildings. This, in turn, will spur further housing developments. As it currently stands, according to the survey, Inverness needs 300 to 400 new housing units, consisting of both single units and multi-units.
