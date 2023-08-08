230809-CC-inverness-corridor-study-city logo

Editor’s Note: This is the first of several articles centered on the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report, which was presented to Inverness City Council members at their regular meeting on Aug. 1.

Placing a phone call to Inverness City Hall results in the following pre-recorded message: “Welcome to the City of Inverness. Small town done right.” That’s the way city leaders want it to remain, yet they also want to prepare for what may lie ahead in the future.

