When it comes to affordable housing, there’s much confusion about what it even means.
In its simplest terms, it’s defined as housing that a household can pay for, while still having money left over for other necessities like food, transportation and health.
There’s also a governmental interpretation.
The U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) generally defines it as housing to which the occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.
Citrus County currently offers incentives to developers to encourage such housing. For example, the most recent impact fee update included a reduced rate for affordable housing and an option to defer those fees for 10 years or even be forgiven in some cases.
The current single-family impact fee in Citrus County is $6,017, while the affordable impact fee is $4,676.
The county also has a set of codes that dictate the use and development of property. They establish what type of developments – commercial, residential, industrial, etc. – are allowed to be built on specific areas and lay out the building standards for each area such as minimum lot sizes, maximum height, setbacks and yard sizes.
In a recent meeting, commissioners agreed in consensus that density bonuses are not the way to go at this time.
Density bonuses encourage the building of affordable housing by allowing developers to build more units than would ordinarily be allowed on a site by the underlying zoning code in exchange for a commitment to include a certain number of below-market units in the development.
Commissioner Diana Finegan made her position clear.
“That’s going to be a solid hard no for me,” she said.
