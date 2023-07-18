230719-CC-Wetmore recovering

Jason Wetmore

Jason Wetmore is now home and has started a limited series of physical therapy exercises. Wetmore legs were severely injured July 6 when he was struck by a boat as he and his girlfriend and their children had been scallop harvesting. The boat’s operator then fled the scene.

Part of his rehabilitation includes hyperbaric oxygen chamber therapy, to enhance the healing process. It works by raising the air pressure inside to a level that is higher than normal air pressure. The increased air pressure in the chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen. Getting more oxygen to the tissues that need it can help the body heal and fight certain infections.

230719-CC-Jason Wetmore and Nicole Burko

Jason Wetmore and Nicole Burko in earlier times.

