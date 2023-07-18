Jason Wetmore is now home and has started a limited series of physical therapy exercises. Wetmore legs were severely injured July 6 when he was struck by a boat as he and his girlfriend and their children had been scallop harvesting. The boat’s operator then fled the scene.
Part of his rehabilitation includes hyperbaric oxygen chamber therapy, to enhance the healing process. It works by raising the air pressure inside to a level that is higher than normal air pressure. The increased air pressure in the chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen. Getting more oxygen to the tissues that need it can help the body heal and fight certain infections.
Like many aspects in his life – including being a champion diver – Wetmore is a determined individual; some might even say stubborn.
“He’s in a lot of pain,” said Nicole Burko, his girlfriend. Yet he resists taking any of his pain medication until the pain gets too unbearable.
Wetmore is also being seen by a physical therapist, who is taking the rehabilitation exercises slowly and gently, just having small, little exercises attempted.
For the present, Wetmore is restricted to using a wheelchair, yet even there his determination is to be back on his feet before too long, Burko said.
Reward offered
Sadly, there still has been no break in the investigation being conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the operator of the boat who struck Wetmore and then fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922, or text 847411 (tip411) using the keyword “FWC”