Rainfall has increased across the county over the past several days after a prolonged time of little to no rainfall. Showers push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico near the Duke Energy Complex in Crystal River.
Although it doesn’t officially start until June 1, the wet season appears to have arrived in Citrus County.
That’s according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), who said rainfall so far this month (May 1-24) has totaled about 3.7 inches countywide. That’s already higher than the average 3.6 inches for the entire month.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“After a very dry start to the year, these recent rains are a welcome sight,” he said. “But we still have a long way to go to catch up to average rainfall for the year.”
So far in 2023, Citrus County has received 8.7 inches of rain, about half the average 15.8 inches it normally receives for the first five months of the year.
“Our wet season runs from June through September, when we average 6-9 inches of rain per month, so we can expect higher rainfall amounts in the coming months,” Fulkerson said.
Since last November, lakes, rivers, and the aquifer had been steadily dropping. But the recent rains halted that decline and even caused water levels to rise a little.
Fulkerson said water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have risen 2-3 inches since Monday. Along the Withlacoochee River, river levels and flows have shown a slight increase in recent days.
“The river, which begins in the Green Swamp, still needs many more weeks of high rainfall before we’ll see consistently higher water levels and flows,” Fulkerson said.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) this week issued its summer flood outlook report for West Central Florida, which includes Citrus County.
The agency said the potential for flooding during the summer rainy season of 2023 is near normal.
Rainfall so far this year is running below normal, which has created drought conditions in Citrus County and prompted the issuance of a burn ban, which remains in effect.
“As the rainy season kicks in over the next few weeks, drought conditions will ease and no drought conditions will likely be (in effect) by late June,” the NWS said.
The NWS is forecasting above-normal rain for June through August. The most likely time frame for any flooding in the area would be in the middle-to-later portion of the rainy season - typically mid-July through early September.