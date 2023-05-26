Although it doesn’t officially start until June 1, the wet season appears to have arrived in Citrus County.

Rainfall has increased across the county over the past several days after a prolonged time of little to no rainfall. Showers push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico near the Duke Energy Complex in Crystal River.

That’s according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), who said rainfall so far this month (May 1-24) has totaled about 3.7 inches countywide. That’s already higher than the average 3.6 inches for the entire month.

