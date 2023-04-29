Celebrating the 2023 Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Pillar awards at the Citrus Hills Country Club on Friday evening, members and business owners came to honor and acknowledge individuals and organizations who theCitrus County community a great place to live, work and play.i
The awards presented were:
Lindsay Platz: Past Chair Award, Paisley Bower: Ambassador of the Year award, Krystal Downs: Mandi Warren Richards Rising Star award, Lindsay Blair: Lillian Smith Leadership Citrus Graduate Award, Anne Farrior: Jean Grant Business Women’s Alliance award, Amy Crowell: Altrusa of Citrus County Mamie L. Bass award, Luis Martinez: Philip P. Royal First Responders award, Bishop Douglas Alexander and Lady T. with ‘The New Church Without Walls’: John T. Barnes Outstanding Community Organization award, Ann Torcuator: Rick Quinn Distinguished Citizen award, Tom Gotlerup: President’s awards, Alissa Ward: Shawn Harrison Outstanding Youth Service award, Mike Bates: Walt Connors Business award, Nick Nicholas: “B.R” Quinn Pioneer award, and George Rusaw: Charles B. Fitzpatrick Heritage award.