Florida Lawmaker Fraud

FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding, who has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, resigned from the state legislature.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TALLAHASSEE — It took about 24 hours for state Rep. Joe Harding to resign from his House seat after news broke this week that the Ocala Republican had been charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. The charges involve an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program designed to help businesses recover from the pandemic’s effects on the economy.

