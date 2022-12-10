TALLAHASSEE — It took about 24 hours for state Rep. Joe Harding to resign from his House seat after news broke this week that the Ocala Republican had been charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. The charges involve an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program designed to help businesses recover from the pandemic’s effects on the economy.
Without commenting on details of the case, Harding contended in a prepared statement Thursday that he “repaid every penny” of the more than $150,000 that the 12-page indictment said Harding “obtained and attempted to obtain” through the alleged scheme.
“There will be a time when I can tell my story in detail, and I will,” Harding said in the statement. “For now, let me reassure my constituents and the taxpayers that I repaid every penny of the loan I obtained, and I have done my best to cooperate fully with all authorities.”
A financial-disclosure form filed with the state listed Harding’s net worth at $456,564 at the end of 2021.
Harding’s resignation garnered headlines throughout Florida and nationally, in large part because he sponsored a high-profile and controversial education measure that passed during the 2022 legislative session.
The measure, which in part prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, was formally named “Parental Rights in Education” by Harding and other supporters, but was disparagingly labeled “don’t say gay” by critics.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure in March, calling it a move toward “curriculum transparency.”
Harding referred to the controversy about the bill in his statement Thursday.
“During the 2022 legislative cycle, when I was under incredible heat regarding my defense of Florida’s parents and families, many were frustrated that I didn’t respond to every critic in the media. I didn’t respond to every critic because the critics were not my constituents,” he wrote. “Florida’s families were, and in this instance, they still are.”
Harding, 35, was first elected to the House in 2020. He ran unopposed this year in Marion County’s House District 24.
In his resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner, Harding wrote that the legal issues will “require my complete focus,” and that “now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district.”
Renner, R-Palm Coast, stripped Harding of his committee assignments after the indictment was announced Wednesday.
Renner issued a brief statement Thursday about Harding’s resignation that alluded to a special legislative session starting Monday.
“After further consultation with Representative Harding, I understand and respect his decision to submit his resignation. Any questions about his case should be directed to his legal counsel,” Renner said. “The Florida House remains focused on next week’s all-important special session on property insurance, hurricane recovery and toll relief.”
Harding made an initial court appearance Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 bond, court records show. A trial is scheduled Jan. 11 in Gainesville.
Diving into insurance
As the Legislature gears up for a special session starting Monday, House and Senate leaders this week gave a preview of major insurance and hurricane-related issues that Floridians can expect to be addressed.
Much of the special session will be centered on efforts to stabilize the Sunshine State’s ailing property-insurance system, which was reeling even before the destructive Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida and other areas of the state in late September.
Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, released a formal session proclamation Tuesday that indicated lawmakers will consider a series of hot-button insurance issues.
Those issues include trying to curb costs of lawsuits over insurance claims; boosting the availability of critical reinsurance; limiting a long-controversial practice known as assignment of benefits; and bolstering the financial stability of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
“As outlined in the proclamation, we will consider further reforms to ensure Floridians have access to reliable and affordable property insurance, legislation that provides property tax relief to Floridians whose homes are uninhabitable due to recent hurricanes, and legislation that establishes a statewide toll credit program for frequent Florida commuters,” Passidomo wrote in a memo to senators.
Floridians also can look for changes to attorney fees as one step of the special session.
House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel, R-Naples, said Wednesday that one issue that will be addressed is the impact of what are known as “one-way attorney fees.”
“When you're watching TV, or you try to watch TV, there's more commercials about an attorney talking about not making you whole when you're damaged, but putting money in your pocket,” Rommel said at an annual Florida Chamber of Commerce insurance summit. “And somehow in Florida we've gotten to this area where it's not about making people whole and their harm. It's about making you rich or making an attorney rich.”
Insurers have long sought such changes because they can be forced to pay the fees of plaintiffs in lawsuits over insurance claims.
Pumping up prices
State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for homeowners and businesses.
Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with customers of Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co. They likely will increase again in the spring because of high costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants.
With utilities heavily reliant on natural gas, Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Andrew Fay expressed frustration about the costs and urged the regulatory panel to look at “risk management” to try to limit volatility in fuel prices.
“We don’t control fuel, and that makes this extremely challenging,” Fay said.
