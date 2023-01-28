TALLAHASSEE — Chants and prayers rang out in the Florida Capitol this week as Black lawmakers and a prominent civil-rights attorney decried the state’s rejection of an African American studies course — while Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team declared a victory over the course’s developer.
The dust-up stemmed from the state Department of Education listing several “concerns found within” an Advanced Placement African American Studies course that is in development by The College Board.
In a Jan. 12 letter, the state agency’s Office of Articulation advised a senior director at the College Board that the course “significantly lacks educational value” and wouldn’t be offered in Florida high-school classrooms — unless changes are made. In a separate infographic released by the department last week, education officials took issue with topics such as “Black queer studies” and “the reparations movement.”
The DeSantis administration’s move drew national attention and a rebuke from the White House, along with the threat of a lawsuit from civil-rights attorney Ben Crump.
“The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let Gov. DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black history from the classrooms in Florida?” Crump said during an event at the Capitol Wednesday, flanked by Black legislators and three students who would be plaintiffs in a legal challenge.
Crump, however, appeared to take a wait-and-see posture about suing the state.
“We are here to give notice to Gov. DeSantis that if he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP (Advanced Placement) African American studies to be taught in the classrooms across the state of Florida, that these three young people will be the lead plaintiffs in an historic lawsuit,” Crump added.
Meanwhile, the College Board released a statement this week reinforcing that the course’s development is still underway. The organization said it plans to “release the official framework” for the course next week, suggesting changes could come, but didn’t mention input from the DeSantis administration.
“Before a new AP course is made broadly available, it is piloted in a small number of high schools to gather feedback from high schools and colleges. The official course framework incorporates this feedback and defines what students will encounter on the AP Exam for college credit and placement,” the statement said.
The board’s statement prompted DeSantis’ press secretary, Bryan Griffin, to take a victory lap.
“Excellent news. Thanks to (DeSantis’) principled stand for education over identity politics, the College Board will be revising the course for the entire nation. The Florida Department of Education … will review the changes for compliance once resubmitted,” Griffin said in a tweet Tuesday.
With possible changes to the course now a closely-watched issue, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, balked at the governor’s influence over potential revisions.
“We’ve been told that this AP African American history course will be altered and resubmitted, and most likely they’ll make enough changes for the governor to approve it, but at what cost? Are we really OK with Ron DeSantis deciding what is acceptable?” Driskell said.
Power struggle over power
A Florida House committee this week mulled giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities.
A discussion between members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee during a Tuesday meeting repeatedly touched on the issue of putting local utilities under state supervision. The subcommittee received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel.
The Public Service Commission regulates for-profit utilities such as Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy Florida but has little oversight of municipal utilities. The Office of Public Counsel represents consumers in regulatory cases at the Public Service Commission but lacks authority in municipal-electric issues.
While lawmakers did not detail specific proposals for state oversight, topics such as municipal utilities serving customers in unincorporated areas were discussed.
Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, also expressed concerns about situations in which residents are customers of municipal utilities but live outside of city boundaries. He said they can be forced to pay surcharges but can’t vote for municipal officials — a situation he likened to “taxation without representation.”
Clemons asked PSC Executive Director Braulio Baez about the issue.
"Is there a mechanism whereby those citizens outside of the municipal boundary can come under the PSC or have some committee of the PSC that handles that jurisdiction?” Clemons asked.
“I guess the simple answer, and it’s not a simple answer, is no,” Baez said. “The reason I say no is because our governing statutes don’t give the agency (the Public Service Commission) that authority. Whether it’s reasonable or not, I think that is left to you all’s wisdom.”
The House discussion came a day before FPL announced that the energy giant's president and CEO Eric Silagy will step down from the job next month.
FPL has long been one of the most-powerful business and political players in Florida. Silagy is a former chairman of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and was elected in November as chairman of the Florida Council of 100, an influential group of business leaders. He also is vice chairman of the state university system’s Board of Governors.
Silagy will become vice president-transition of FPL on Feb. 15 before retiring from the company on May 15.
Wednesday’s announcement did not detail the reasons for Silagy’s retirement.
Silagy and FPL, however, have been embroiled in a controversy about allegations that the utility was involved in shadowy behind-the-scenes efforts in 2018 and 2020 to elect Republicans to the Florida Senate. FPL has faced allegations of campaign-finance violations.
But in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, NextEra Energy said it had “substantially” completed a review and indicated it thinks FPL will be cleared of wrongdoing alleged in numerous media reports.
Living local
In a top priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a proposal filed Thursday seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed.
The wide-ranging proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment in affordable housing, offering flexible housing regulations that encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas and preventing local rent controls.
Passidomo, R-Naples, told reporters that a goal is to change the perception of workforce housing, which often draws local opposition.
STORY OF THE WEEK: Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “The fight is not just about this AP course. The fight is against the strong uprising of racism from people who are seeing the shifting of America. While the full and accurate historical record might make some uncomfortable — good!” — State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park.