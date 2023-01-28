Memphis Police Force Investigation

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration’s stemming from the state Department of Education listing several “concerns found within” an Advanced Placement African American Studies course that is in development by The College Board.

 Gerald Herbert - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Chants and prayers rang out in the Florida Capitol this week as Black lawmakers and a prominent civil-rights attorney decried the state’s rejection of an African American studies course — while Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team declared a victory over the course’s developer.

The dust-up stemmed from the state Department of Education listing several “concerns found within” an Advanced Placement African American Studies course that is in development by The College Board.

